ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Louisville, KY
Basketball
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Racing is a family affair for driver Jacob Abel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisville native Jacob Abel is having fun this season competing in Indy Lights, the series one step below the NTT IndyCar Series. "I'm still always really excited to just be at the track," said Abel, a Trinity High School class of 2019 graduate. "And I'm a race fan more than anything."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville inching toward record for pedestrian fatalities in a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of pedestrian fatalities in Louisville is nearing an all-time high, with the latest incident happening on Saturday on I-64 Eastbound. 29-year-old Ira Lance Land lost his life after he was struck by a driver. According to city leaders, 21 pedestrians in the metro have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Wlky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSN News

Jones family set to make return trip to Kansas soon

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KSNW) — Ava and Amy Jones, the Nickerson mother and daughter who have been hospitalized after being hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky, are coming home soon. The two have made incredible strides and are set to be released from a rehabilitation center on Aug. 17. Friends […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?

JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy