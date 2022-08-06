ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

98-year-old Congressional Gold Medal recipient from West Palm Beach honored for his service as Ghost Army soldier in World War II

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Mqc5_0h7c5Dj300
98-year-old Congressional Gold Medal recipient from West Palm Beach honored for his service as Ghost Army soldier in World War II South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The 10 living members of an often-unsung unit in the U.S. Army have been awarded with Congress’ highest recognition for their role on Europe’s battlefields during World War II, roles that relied on deception to save lives.

About 50 people gathered at Morselife Home Care in West Palm Beach Saturday to recognize one of them — veteran Manny Frockt, 98, who was a member of the sonic deception unit of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the Ghost Army.

President Joe Biden signed the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act into law in February to recognize the soldiers for “their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations” during the war in Europe, the law says.

The tactics of the Ghost Army included hundreds of inflatable tanks, “advanced engineered soundtracks” and radio tricks to deceive German units, according to the new law. Many of the soldiers were recruited from art schools and other creative or technical backgrounds.

“‘Rarely, if ever, has there been a group of such a few men which had so great an influence on the outcome of a major military campaign,’” an Army analysis after the war said, according to the law.

Through its cunning and ingenuity, the unit of about 1,100 men was able to make it seem as if there were as many as 30,000 troops in its operations, according to the nonprofit Ghost Army Legacy Project, whose president, Rick Beyer, spoke at Saturday’s event.

Beyer said the Ghost Army carried out 22 different battlefield deceptions.

“He was one of those guys who played sounds from giant loud speakers mounted on half-tracks to fool the enemy about American forces and where they were,” Beyer said.

Frockt participated in Operation Viersen in March 1945, their final mission, to trick Germans about where Americans would cross the Rhine River. It was “the biggest and most successful operation,” Beyer said, that likely saved thousands.

U.S. Congressman and Army veteran Brian Mast, who represents Florida’s 18th Congressional District, was a co-sponsor of the act. At the ceremony Saturday, he congratulated Frockt on being one of “the best liars of the war,” which drew laughs from the crowd.

“You successfully did something that we can laugh and joke about, but it was serious. It was serious in this way to, as a service member, make yourself essentially the worm on the end of a hook without the backup that everybody else had because the real backup was somewhere else.”

A video played on a projector screen on stage showed black-and-white footage of soldiers tipping over an inflatable military vehicle disguised as the real thing and popping the turret off an inflatable M4 Sherman tank.

Rep. David Silvers, D-Lake Clarke Shores, recognized Frockt at the event with a letter from the House of Representatives for his work in the sonic deception unit, playing “recorded sounds of mens’ voices yelling, gunfire, grenades and engines until the enemy either retreated or the largest armed forces had enough time to move their troops.”

Frockt told the audience he attended college at ages 16 and 17 before joining the military at 19 years old. He served until he was 23-and-a-half years old.

“I wrote a letter to the government about whether or not I was going to get drafted, and the response was, ‘Show up. You’re gonna be drafted.‘ So I showed up, and I was drafted,” he said. “The point that I make is if you are of the opinion that a certain thing should be done, do it. Don’t wait for somebody else to do it for you.”

Frockt, the son of a pawn-shop and antique-store owner, was born in Tennessee before moving to Kentucky. Just days after Frockt turned 18, he registered for the draft on June 30, 1942, according to a bio written by the Ghost Army Legacy Project.

Once discharged, Frockt went home to Kentucky and attended the University of Louisville Law School and met the woman who would become his wife, Esther Tandeta, the bio says. He practiced law for 50 years, part of that time in Lake Worth Beach, and both of their children, Joel and Shelley, went on to become lawyers themselves.

What the Ghost Army soldiers did during the war was kept confidential until 1996, the nonprofit says. Some veterans said they weren’t allowed to tell anyone about what they did for decades. Frockt was one.

“The brass said ‘Keep your mouth shut.’ So I did,” Frockt said in the bio written by the nonprofit.

Frockt’s parting message for those listening Saturday was simple.

“I happen to be one of the men that was in Paris, France the day it was liberated. I was liberated,” he said. “So I say to you, stick with it if you believe in it. Don’t take any bulls--- ...”

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to reflect the correct spelling of Manny Frockt’s name.

Comments / 5

Arie
3d ago

Sir, thank you for your service. Congratulations on receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. I learned of this unit only today, reading this article. Absolutely brilliant! Godspeed

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Four Democrats, one Republican in battle for new Florida District 93 seat

Matt Willhite's decision to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission has left newly drawn District 93 wide open. Four Democrats – youth director Shelly Albright, social worker Seth Densen, legislator staff member Tom Valeo and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron – are competing in the Aug. 23 primary essentially to replace Willhite, whose old District 86 covered much of the same territory as District 93.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Silvers
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Joe Biden
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food Network celebrity chef revamping menus at Gary Rack restaurants in Boca, Delray

They are getting the band back together. Celebrity chef Demetrio Zavala is back home in South Florida again, teaming up with restaurateur Gary Rack to launch new menus and a new culinary approach at Farmhouse Kitchen Delray, Farmhouse Kitchen Boca, and, later on, Racks Fish House & Oyster Bar Delray. The dynamic duo first worked together 17 years ago when they opened Coal Mine Pizza in Boca ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Congressional Gold Medal#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#The U S Army#Morselife Home Care#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy