ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2022 Giants Live World Open & World Deadlift Championships Results — Pavlo Nakonechnyy Wins

By Andrew Smith, Ash, ACE, MSc
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation

Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
GOLF
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish

England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
SPORTS
The Independent

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podiumHow the home nations compared to their previous best Commonwealth Games displayFred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafthor Bjornsson
Person
Ivan Makarov
Person
Graham Hicks
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Warwick plays host to road racers

Some of the world's top road racers were greeted by thousands of enthusiastic cycling fans on a sun-kissed Sunday in Warwickshire. The penultimate day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa host both the men's and women's road races. "This is a celebration, this is a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants Live#The Motorpoint Arena#The World Record
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
BBC

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
WORLD
The Independent

Chris Hoy lauds Scottish riders but ‘improvements’ needed after Commonwealth Games

Sir Chris Hoy lauded the Scottish cycling team for their Commonwealth Games medal haul, but warned “you would like to see some improvements coming soon from the British team” ahead of the Paris Olympics.Team Scotland picked up 11 medals on the bike in Birmingham – with gold for Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in the para-cycling 1000m time trial – as well as six silver and four bronze.Hoy, who won six Olympic gold medals during his career, was full of praise for the Scottish riders and picked out a number of potential medallists for Paris 2024.“There’s so much...
CYCLING
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Iceland’s Strongest Man Results — Kristján Jón Haraldsson Wins

Notorious for Hafthor Bjornsson, Iceland definitely has some of the strongest people on earth. However, on Aug. 6-7, 2022, we found out who the country’s greatest Strongman is currently since the 2022 Iceland’s Strongest Man (ISM) contest took place in Reykjavík. Six men gathered to compete across seven events, across two days packed with action. Kristján Jón Haraldsson turned out to be the greatest of them all and was crowned as Iceland’s Strongest Man.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Rosie Eccles to carry Wales flag at closing ceremony

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Rosie Eccles will carry the Wales flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
WORLD
mmanews.com

Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
UFC
BBC

Tamworth football fans 'damage rival coach' after match

Up to 30 football fans allegedly smashed the windows of a rival club's coach on which children were onboard. Police are investigating reports that Tamworth Football Club supporters threw rocks at Ilkeston Town's vehicle after Saturday's 1-1 draw. Richard France, who was inside the coach, said supporters had been left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Silver medal 'third time lucky' for NI's Mageean

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean said she was "going for gold" at the Commonwealth Games...
WORLD
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy