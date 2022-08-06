Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS・
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Komodo Dragon Devour a Whole Baby Deer?
A gruesome video of a Komodo dragon eating a fawn in a few bites captured Twitter's attention, with many asking if the video—and the beast itself—are even real.
Watch the Touching Transformation of Tiny Puppy Whose Eyes Were Sealed Shut! [Video]
Animal Aid Unlimited is always helping and saving animals in need, from abused donkeys to countless dogs and more! They were told about a puppy who couldn’t even open his eyes. The eyes of the puppy, named Tinker, were sealed shut, oozing pus and blood. Animal Aid, of course,...
WATCH: Girl Risks Her Life Just to Take a Selfie with Huge Bear
A woman in Romania risked her life for a photograph and was almost turned into bear food in the process. Thankfully, this story doesn’t turn out worse. But, this should definitely serve as a lesson for this woman not to mess with bears. In the video, taken by another...
This Adorable Dog Insists On Being A Part Of His New Baby Brother’s Newborn Photo Shoot And The Pictures Are Perfect
Bentley is a sweet Goldendoodle puppy that resides in College Park, Maryland, with his family (United States). Bentley just became a proud older brother after his parents welcomed a baby. The adorable puppy is quite serious about his new responsibilities as a big brother. He wants to spend as much...
How to Add Depth to a Portrait
A photograph is a two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional world, and as such, part of the challenge to the photographer is to recreate a sense of depth in the image. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to use lighting and other techniques to create a deep sense of depth in a portrait for a more compelling overall image.
Motion (July) Challange
This it's a really interesting topic because I realized that I have many, many, many images of things in motion. But the images are like freeze frame so they don't actually show motion. The first image of the surfer is to illustrate this. The surfer and the wind and the waves are in motion, but the picture doesn't actually capture motion in my mind. Finding an image or two that actually had motion was trickier than I thought since apparently I try and remove motion for most of my images! Haha. So I submit these three images. The first one is a long shutter release of waves on the jetty. It was taken in almost darkness of dawn. The colors and motion of the waves are only there because of the length of the shutter release. The second image is of an overflow of a wave on the beach where the water was spinning in a circle and I was playing again with shutter release to see how long I needed to leave it open in order to get that motion movement. The pictures is kind of abstracted. It's a little confusing. I don't know that it's successful. The last image is of rippling water on the surface of a stream that was covered with trees. It's modified a little, but it's actually just a weird crop that gave it an artistic kind of drawn, painterly feel. I like the abstract nature of it and that it's water and has the sense of the movement I think. Anyway, interesting challenge. Thanks, Alan.
The Final Battle
Large composite piece using 3D posed figures and various overlay assets to bring it together. I was aiming for chaotic composition, in the midst of it, yet one that still leads your eye around the image. Every figure interacts in some way with the surrounding figures.
Black & White Macro Abstract
This is a seed pod of a Sacred Datura plant. All shape, texture and contrast. Hoping the composition works and the image is interesting. I was actually working on getting depth in marcro shots when I took this but have since taken a second look from an abstract perspective. It's an old image reborn I guess. Feedback welcome.
Learn 100 Valley Birds #2: Anna’s Hummingbird
Jim Gain calls Anna’s Hummingbird, the second in the “Learn 100 Birds” series, a “three-fer” because it illustrates one of the basic tactics for building a local birding list. This tactic involves knowing a birding fundamental: Learn the most common bird and you will often also learn one or two other similar but less common birds. The Anna’s Hummingbird offers a classic case. In the San Joaquin Valley, if you see a hummingbird, the high probability is that it’s an Anna’s Hummingbird, because this is by far the most common species. The second and third most common are Black-chinned and Rufous Hummingbirds. Learn the Anna’s and when you see something that doesn’t fit its field marks, the next likely species is Black-chinned, followed by Rufous. Did we say you’re going to need binoculars? There are lots of used bargains on Ebay and you will need them if you want to experience the special joy of hummingbirds up close. See more of Jim’s fine work here.
WATCH: Man Walks Out of His Garage, Immediately Gets Mobbed by Massive Herd of Deer
Is it every hunter’s dream or every hunter’s nightmare? A new video shows that one man become absolutely mobbed by a massive herd of deer when he walked out of his garage, coming face to face with an antler-bedecked visitor. The clip, which you can view here, rapidly...
How I persuaded my boyfriend to leave the New Heaven New Earth ‘cult’
I can recall the pain in his eyes when my boyfriend concluded he had been deceived by the cult New Heaven New Earth. After weeks of probing, he had finally fully opened up to me about what had been going on. He had previously been reluctant to talk about something so sacred as his faith and was quick to dismiss my worries. He was told by the group’s members that his journey with God was “private” and he shouldn’t even tell his parents about what he was learning. But finally, in March 2022, after many arguments and tears shed,...
Here's How to Stitch a Panorama in Luminar Neo
Editing software from Skylum has gone through a lot of changes over the past few years, and with its new software Luminar Neo, there's still lots of room for evolution in what the software can do for its users. HDR Merge was recently added as an expansion for the software, and this is one feature that had been asked for by its users for some time. Another feature that has been requested in forums quite frequently is the ability to stitch panoramas.
What Is a Leica M Camera Good For?
As a film photography enthusiast, I am a firm believer that gear is a long way down the list of important factors in image-making. Don’t get me wrong, there’s obviously a vast difference in the quality of image you will get from a film camera that will mount great lenses, meter accurately, and shoot reliably, versus something like a Kodak disposable. I just don’t believe anyone necessarily needs to pay more than a few hundred dollars to access equipment that produces results comparable to those very high-end gear will also achieve.
Are Prime or Zoom Lenses Better for Portrait Photography?
One of the most fundamental choices you can make is whether to use a prime or a zoom lens. For portraiture, there are benefits and drawbacks to each option. If you are new to portrait photography and wondering which is right for you, check out this great video tutorial that will show you the pros and cons of both to help you make the right choice.
The True Source of Creativity
The internet has made it easier than ever to digest hundreds or even thousands of images in just a few swipes and minutes, and while that can be a great thing, it has downsides too. It is important to remember where creativity comes from before you allow yourself to be derailed by things like envy. This fantastic video essay serves as an important reminder of how to truly be creative.
