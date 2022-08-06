Vandalia-Butler Community to host ‘United in Prayer’ event Monday

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:50 A.M.: The man suspected of killing and shooting four people in a Butler Township neighborhood, 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe, is now in custody after a nationwide search.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter told the media that Marlow was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas.

>>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas

PREVIOUS STORY (08/06/22): The community is inviting people to come together in prayer and support after four people were killed in a Butler Township shooting.

The City of Vandalia shared on their social media a “United in Prayer” event.

The event will take place August 8 at the Butler High School parking lot at 5 p.m.

“We will be praying for the families impacted and our community to be strengthened in light of this tragedy,” the post states.

Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue in Butler Township just before noon Friday on reports of shots fired.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Friday afternoon police found multiple crime scenes and four people who had been shot.

They were all pronounced dead on the scene, Porter said.

©2022 Cox Media Group