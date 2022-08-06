ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Vandalia-Butler Community to host ‘United in Prayer’ event Monday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085raP_0h7c4eKL00

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:50 A.M.: The man suspected of killing and shooting four people in a Butler Township neighborhood, 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe, is now in custody after a nationwide search.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter told the media that Marlow was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas.

>>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas

PREVIOUS STORY (08/06/22): The community is inviting people to come together in prayer and support after four people were killed in a Butler Township shooting.

The City of Vandalia shared on their social media a “United in Prayer” event.

The event will take place August 8 at the Butler High School parking lot at 5 p.m.

“We will be praying for the families impacted and our community to be strengthened in light of this tragedy,” the post states.

Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue in Butler Township just before noon Friday on reports of shots fired.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Friday afternoon police found multiple crime scenes and four people who had been shot.

They were all pronounced dead on the scene, Porter said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
TIPP CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Kansas, OH
Lawrence, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Vandalia, OH
Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

License plate readers to go live in DPD cruisers Aug. 12

DAYTON — This week the city of Dayton will be rolling out Automated License Plate Readers in all Dayton Police Department cruisers. This comes just three weeks after the City Commission voted in favor of using the readers. Dayton said the process of implementing fixed-site ALPRs is still in...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalia Butler Community#Hardwicke Place#Cox Media Group
miamivalleytoday.com

Countdown to fair week

The 2022 Miami County Fair is set to kick off at the end of this week as the grounds begins to fill with trailers and rides. The fair opens on Friday.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield City School District hosting substitute fair today

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District human resources department is hosting a substitute fair today. >>First responders do walkthrough of Springfield City School buildings, look for safety concerns. They are looking to recruit various substitute positions for the upcoming school year, according to the school district. The fair...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Sidney Daily News

Steer sells for $225,000

COLUMBUS — Ten — yes 10 — new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions. And two of them belong to local youth representing their 4-H clubs. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
dayton.com

Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location

Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours

OAKWOOD — A bakery chain’s Oakwood location near the University of Dayton can now be open later and offer delivery into the early morning. Insomnia Cookies has been granted longer operating hours after an Oakwood City Council 4-0 decision overriding a planning commission ruling, which the business appealed.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kindred Hospital to host hiring event in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON — Tomorrow Kindred Hospital will be hosting a hiring event for clinical workers in Dayton. This will be an in-person and online hiring event for a range of clinical positions according to the hospital. >>Clearkcreek Twp. officer injured in shooting back in ICU, chief says. Positions they are...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy