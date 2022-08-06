13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help

Read on wjla.com
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
3 Year-Old, 13 Year-Old Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting involving...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
foxwilmington.com
Kevin Hargraves-Shird Shooting: Washington, DC Police Bodycam Footage Released
Authorities in Washington, D.C. have released bodycam video of the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no matter the circumstances any loss of life is tragic and wants to be clear with the family and to the community that this is an active investigation. Hargraves-Shird’s family says they want Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho to be held accountable. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has more.
D.C. Police Search For Rape And Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a rape and burglary. This...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Seventeen-Year-Old
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Imani Trenice Williams was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the...
Police search for suspect who stole unattended vehicle with girl inside
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who stole a car in Northwest D.C. while a girl was inside. Metropolitan Police Department detectives said in a release that the unarmed kidnapping and vehicle theft happened on August 4 in the unit block of Thomas Circle Northwest.
D.C. Police Investigating Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
WJLA
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July. MCDP released surveillance footage Tuesday that showed the break-in at The Watch Pocket, located at 10113 Colesville Rd. in Silver Spring. Detectives said around 3:40 a.m. […]
D.C. Police Search For Armed Carjacking Suspects Captured On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that...
WJLA
'Everything changed' | Fairfax County cyclist hit by a car reunites with first responders
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Paul Petrie said he was told he had a 10% chance of surviving after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on May 9. The Fairfax County cyclist has a passion for cycling which is exactly what he was doing in Alexandria when an accident changed his life forever.
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
alxnow.com
Multiple charges after felon crashes into Metro Bus in Braddock area
A 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man is being held without bond after allegedly crashing his car into a Metro Bus in the Braddock area and ditching a “ghost gun.”. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 29 (Friday) in the area of N. Patrick and Montgomery Streets — just a few blocks from the Braddock Road Metro station. No one was injured in the crash.
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Woman shot to death, man hurt in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that it was investigating a shooting that took place Monday night. A woman died, and a man was hurt as a result. PGPD said officers were in the 12500 block of Woodstock Dr. E. around 10:15 p.m. When they go […]
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since July 18
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
WJLA
53-year-old man shot to death at Lexington Park in St. Mary's County
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 53-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Tuesday in St. Mary's County, police said. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said that they arrived to the 21600 block of Great Mills road in Lexington Park around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police added.
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
