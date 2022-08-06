13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help

Authorities in Washington, D.C. have released bodycam video of the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no matter the circumstances any loss of life is tragic and wants to be clear with the family and to the community that this is an active investigation. Hargraves-Shird’s family says they want Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho to be held accountable. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has more.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO