ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WMUR.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmur.com

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Medical Center
WMUR.com

'Untimely' death in Manchester under investigation, police say

A death investigation was underway at Nutt's Pond in Manchester. Manchester police said a man was found in the water shortly around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are calling this an "untimely death,” but have not released any more details yet. This is a developing story. More information will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy

GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
ELIOT, ME
mychamplainvalley.com

Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee

Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
LEBANON, NH
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail

NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man hits officer during chase

LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
LEBANON, NH
nbcboston.com

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says

NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
NEW BOSTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy