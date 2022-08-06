Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

Read on www.wmur.com
Related
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
Suspect arrested in Wardsboro homicide case
Vermont State Police has arrested Cara Rodrigues in connection to the death investigation in Wardsboro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
'Untimely' death in Manchester under investigation, police say
A death investigation was underway at Nutt's Pond in Manchester. Manchester police said a man was found in the water shortly around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are calling this an "untimely death,” but have not released any more details yet. This is a developing story. More information will...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
WCVB
Father dies in Everett, Massachusetts stabbing while protecting son near school
EVERETT, Mass. — A man died in a stabbing late Monday while protecting his son near a school in Everett, Massachusetts. Local and State Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to an area of Cherry Street. Police said a 45-year-old Everett man, identified by his family and friends as...
WMUR.com
Bus driver accused of stalking, threatening 8-year-old New Hampshire boy
GREENLAND, N.H. — An Eliot, Maine, man who worked as a bus driver is facing federal interstate stalking charges related to an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy and his family. Officials said Michael Chick, 40, has been under investigation since April, but they said the alleged stalking and grooming of the boy had been going on since last year.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee
Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
manchesterinklink.com
Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
WMUR.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brentwood found sleeping in truck in Maine, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected in an alleged kidnapping in Brentwood, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping in a truck in Portland, Maine, police said. Peter Curtis, 34, of Portland, is accused of kidnapping a woman last month in Brentwood in what was described...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
WMUR.com
Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail
NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
nbcboston.com
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
WMUR.com
Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
Comments / 1