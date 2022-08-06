ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

CSU Rams sophomore Jack Howell taking on leadership role after big freshman season

The night before Jack Howell’s first college start against Toledo last season, he was so nervous he had trouble sleeping. After enrolling early at Colorado State in the spring of 2021, Howell did not expect to play much as a true freshman, let alone start at safety. But when injuries chipped away at the depth chart, he was thrown into the deep end.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester

A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Fort Collins, CO
Football
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Norvell
1310kfka.com

PSD down hundreds of jobs ahead of start of the school year

It’s almost time for school to start back up, and the Poudre School District is down hundreds of necessary jobs. The Coloradoan reports the district has 225 open positions, a slight uptick from years past. A district spokeswoman couldn’t say whether the openings will impact any programs or classes, but said if the 22 teaching positions aren’t filled, the district could turn to candidates who are within a year of completing their teacher education. The district’s new schools,Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High, have the highest number of openings as they seek educators, paraprofessional support staff, and coaches. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver considers revamping former Xcel power plant into community hub

One of Denver's prominent eyesores is getting a second look as a possible community hub.What's happening: The Sun Valley neighborhood wants the city to transform Xcel Energy's defunct Zuni generating station between Interstate 25 and the Platte River into a food hall and public market.Why it matters: The century-old power plant, defunct for six years, is one of the most prominent structures in the city, with its towers as noticeable from far away.Denver council members and Historic Denver want Xcel Energy to reconsider its plans to demolish the plant, calling it "an environmental justice issue and opportunity to create long...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Chemistry#Rams#American Football#College Football
99.9 KEKB

Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
K99

Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week

The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
WINDSOR, CO
David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy