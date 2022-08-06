Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com
Fort Morgan Times
CSU Rams sophomore Jack Howell taking on leadership role after big freshman season
The night before Jack Howell’s first college start against Toledo last season, he was so nervous he had trouble sleeping. After enrolling early at Colorado State in the spring of 2021, Howell did not expect to play much as a true freshman, let alone start at safety. But when injuries chipped away at the depth chart, he was thrown into the deep end.
CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester
A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
1310kfka.com
PSD down hundreds of jobs ahead of start of the school year
It’s almost time for school to start back up, and the Poudre School District is down hundreds of necessary jobs. The Coloradoan reports the district has 225 open positions, a slight uptick from years past. A district spokeswoman couldn’t say whether the openings will impact any programs or classes, but said if the 22 teaching positions aren’t filled, the district could turn to candidates who are within a year of completing their teacher education. The district’s new schools,Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High, have the highest number of openings as they seek educators, paraprofessional support staff, and coaches. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Denver considers revamping former Xcel power plant into community hub
One of Denver's prominent eyesores is getting a second look as a possible community hub.What's happening: The Sun Valley neighborhood wants the city to transform Xcel Energy's defunct Zuni generating station between Interstate 25 and the Platte River into a food hall and public market.Why it matters: The century-old power plant, defunct for six years, is one of the most prominent structures in the city, with its towers as noticeable from far away.Denver council members and Historic Denver want Xcel Energy to reconsider its plans to demolish the plant, calling it "an environmental justice issue and opportunity to create long...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Watch: Flood waters knock down retaining wall in Thornton
The rain also caused flash flooding across the Denver metro area.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week
The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
Heavy rain, hail moved down I-25 corridor
A big storm made its way through the state Sunday bringing heavy rain and hail down the Interstate 25 corridor.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases
(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
