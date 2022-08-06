Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Boulder-Arrowhead All-Stars of Billings advance at Little League regional
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Boulder-Arrowhead erupted for six runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over Gillette, Wyoming, in a loser-out game at the Little League Majors 11-12 boys baseball Mountain Region Tournament on Monday. The game was halted after 3.5 innings due to...
Idaho8.com
Bandits win nine-inning thriller to return to American Legion World Series
GILLETTE, Wyoming (KIFI) - Somehow, some way, the Idaho Falls Bandits continue to win, and the Bandits won a nine-inning thriller against the Cheyenne Sixers to return to the American Legion World Series, keeping their chase for a three-peat alive. After losing game one of the day 9-4 to Cheyenne,...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs get another strong start from Kenny Serwa to beat Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Billings starter Kenny Serwa had another strong outing and the Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-2 Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Gabe Wurtz and Andrew Fernandez had RBIs for the Mustangs, who scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Serwa...
KULR8
Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame: Shannon Schweyen's accolades speak for themselves
BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana. I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.
Post Register
Bandits punch ticket to World Series as Hall's RBI in 9th lifts Idaho Falls over Cheyenne 6-5
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Conner Hall’s teammates dogpiled on top of him only a few feet from where his American Legion Northwest Regional-winning base hit landed in right field at Hladky Stadium. Hall’s opposite field knock scored RJ Woods from third to lift Idaho Falls to a 6-5 win...
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Massive Power Outage in Laramie; More Than 9,000 Lose Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Work, research efforts and other online-based activities came to an abrupt halt early Tuesday afternoon in Laramie as a massive outage hit more than 9,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers. Crews were working to get the power back on to the roughly...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Longmire Days” Returns to Buffalo, Wyoming On August 18
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been two years since Walt and “The Ferg” patrolled the streets of Buffalo. Robert Taylor and Adam Bartley, the actors who played Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Sheriff Archie Ferguson in the television show “Longmire,” are returning to Buffalo, the inspiration for the fictional community of Durant.
wyo4news.com
Wandering Amylessly: Volunteering at the “Daddy of ’em all”
Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a part of something that, over ten days, welcomes over 260,000 people from all over the world? I can tell you from my own experience that it is something that becomes a part of who you are, and in return, you become part of a family that is unlike anything else on earth. The event I am talking about is the Daddy of ‘em All, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a 10-day celebration of our western heritage that takes place annually during the last full week of July in Cheyenne. This year CFD celebrated its 126th year, and I celebrated my 5th year as a CFD volunteer.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Car chase speeds through Laramie
A crazy high-speed chase that started south of Laramie took Wyoming Highway Patrol officers on a wild ride on Friday. The chase began around 7:45 on Friday morning after troopers helped a stranded motorist who ran out of gas on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
oilcity.news
6,793-acre Fish Fire expected to be fully contained in Wyoming by Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire south of Sundance has burned an estimated 6,793 acres, and containment of the fire has increased to 96%, according to a Monday morning update from Fish Fire Information. 251 personnel remain assigned to the fire. “Two Divisions remain on the line, mopping up...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
