Read on 406mtsports.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners win Northwest regional championship
BUTTE — The storybook season got its happy ending. With a 4-0 win over the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday afternoon, the Miners claimed the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah, to cap off a dominating season. Butte (45-9) was a perfect 13-0 across three...
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners come back to stay undefeated, need one win for title
BUTTE — The plan ain't broke, and the Butte Miners, who will play for yet another milestone title, have nothing to fix. Following a similar blueprint that netted them the Class A State Tournament title in Belgrade on July 31, the Miners are a win away from the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament title.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: MacIntyre, Newell-Smith, Balcken, Court win Helena golf titles
The annual Green Meadow Country Club and Bill Roberts Golf Course club championships were contested over the weekend, and the new open champions are Ben MacIntyre and Darah Newell-Smith at GMCC, and Nicholas Balcken and Susan Court at Bill Roberts. MacIntyre fired a 2-under par 64-75—139 to edge Finn McMichael...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casting agency for '1923' looking for extras in Butte
The show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting.
Inside Nova
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
montanarightnow.com
For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
Comments / 0