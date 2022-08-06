Read on www.live5news.com
so savannah hey at main road is not even in consideration. The wrecks and congestion there to go into Johns Island one of the worst area of Savannah hwy is not even in consideration
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
abcnews4.com
Fiery bus crash among nearly 2 dozen wrecks at Berkeley Co. intersection in recent years
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After Friday's bus crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and US 176 in Berkeley County, ABC News 4 wanted to check in with SC Department of Transportation to see where they are on the roundabout project planned for that intersection. SCDOT says between...
live5news.com
Parking concerns arise over potential location for future Dorchester Co. library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has set aside over nine million dollars to build a new library branch in downtown Summerville, but neighbors are concerned over its possible location. A two-story, 15,000-square-foot library could soon be built in front of the Summerville Family YMCA. It’s one of three planned...
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant takes next step with noise ordinance
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders voted Tuesday night to advance a town-wide noise ordinance. Town Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed in a 6-2 vote. This comes after a 90-day pilot program ended last week. Council members said the most complaints under the 55-decibel...
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
live5news.com
New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County. Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area. The Sandridge Fire Station is a...
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
live5news.com
Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
The Post and Courier
Dunes Properties welcomes new realtor
Dunes Properties announces the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional Realtors. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.
counton2.com
CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
live5news.com
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
VIDEO: Waterspouts seen along Charleston coast
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple waterspouts were spotted Sunday along the Charleston coast. Most reports came in between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Edisto up to Folly Beach, and a few off Sullivan’s Island. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed Sunday near Charleston, but said there were no reports […]
counton2.com
Volunteer firefighter went into cardiac arrest while responding to Berkeley County bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday to the intersection...
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston
North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In downtown Charleston, solving one problem may solve another
We are pleased the city of Charleston and The Dewberry hotel have reached a legal settlement that will do several positive things, including allowing the hotel’s rooftop bar to remain open while giving neighbors assurances that the bar will adhere to 11 conditions a city zoning board set when permitting it to open. City Council approved the deal late last month, and it was signed last week.
live5news.com
Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
