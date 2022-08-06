GARY, IN (KELO.com) — Aaron Takacs slugged his fourth home run of the season during Sunday’s series finale at Gary but the Railcats managed to avoid the three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the Birds at the Steel Yard. Takacs’ home run came with two outs in the top of the second inning and the score held until the fifth. That’s when Gary SouthShore put two runners on base with one out before scoring two runs on a throwing error. The Railcats would add to their lead with an RBI single before the inning ended. The Canaries’ bullpen shut out Gary the rest of the way and Sioux Falls brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth before a fielder’s choice ended the game. Takacs led the offense with three hits and reached base four times as the Birds drop to 29-43 overall. Sioux Falls will open a three-game series at Lake Country on Tuesday and return to the Birdcage for the weekend.

