Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
Busy Tuesday for City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will have a busy Tuesday. At 3 pm there’s a budget meeting in which the council will address the City Attorney’s office, public parking and entertainment venues. At 6 pm will be the regular City Council Meeting,...
South Dakota native trains America’s elite Navy service members
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Willis, a native of Sioux Falls, plays an important role as an instructor at the Naval Education and Training Command, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service. Like all...
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
South Dakota DCI investigating officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting this afternoon in Sioux Falls. In a statement from the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at W. 12th Street and S. Williams Avenue. One subject engaged officers with a firearm. Law enforcement returned fire and one subject has been pronounced deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. More details will be released Wednesday by Sheriff Milstead and Chief Thum. If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed this incident, please contact the police at 605-367-7000.
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
Canaries drop one in Gary; 3-game homestand this weekend
GARY, IN (KELO.com) — Aaron Takacs slugged his fourth home run of the season during Sunday’s series finale at Gary but the Railcats managed to avoid the three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the Birds at the Steel Yard. Takacs’ home run came with two outs in the top of the second inning and the score held until the fifth. That’s when Gary SouthShore put two runners on base with one out before scoring two runs on a throwing error. The Railcats would add to their lead with an RBI single before the inning ended. The Canaries’ bullpen shut out Gary the rest of the way and Sioux Falls brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth before a fielder’s choice ended the game. Takacs led the offense with three hits and reached base four times as the Birds drop to 29-43 overall. Sioux Falls will open a three-game series at Lake Country on Tuesday and return to the Birdcage for the weekend.
