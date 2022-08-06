Lane on I-59 closed due to traffic fatality

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A lane on I-59 in Dekalb County has been shut down due to a fatal accident on Saturday.

According to ALEA spokesman, Jeremy Burkett, the accident happened when a tractor-trailer veered off the road, crashed into several trees and was engulfed with flames.

The truck driver, Raymond E. Arnold, 53, of Slidell Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post by the Dekalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the northbound lane of I-59 at mile marker 215 is closed. They are unsure when it will reopen.

