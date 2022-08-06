Saints' Michael Thomas participates in 11-on-11 drills for first time in almost two years

Read on www.foxnews.com
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'
Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
Ex-NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and "determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," according to the Las Vegas Police Department. Lynch's bail was set...
Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca not a violation of NFL's drug policy, league says
Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink, ayahuasca, isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy, according to the league. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the herbal drink, most commonly used by countries in the Amazon, would not have triggered a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
NFL officially approves sale of Broncos to Walmart's heir to fortune Rob Walton
The Denver Broncos officially have new owners. The National Football League approved the sale of the three-time Super Bowl champions to the heir of Walmart's fortune, Rob Walton, whose father founded the corporation in 1962. "The Broncos is the one franchise that we would choose to own if we had...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach, cites ‘difference in the philosophy’
The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III just a few days into the start of training camp. Ron Rivera, who is heading into his third season as head coach in Washington, announced that he relieved Mills of his duties on Tuesday, telling reporters that Jeff Zgonina would take over as defensive line coach.
Buccaneers rookie running back standing out in training camp so far
So far in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, one rookie has stood out above the rest. It’s an encouraging sign for the Buccaneers’ present and future. It’s easy to fall into the trap of putting too many eggs in the NFL training camp basket. Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and those around the team reporting to those fans are no different than any others. In this case, any excitement is actually pretty justified.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see point of playing just one preseason series
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason snap since 2018. While there’s a chance that changes this year, Rodgers still doesn’t think preseason football is beneficial for him if he’s only going to play one series. Rodgers, who signed a contract extension in...
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
LiAngelo Ball Drops 52 Points In The Drew League: Watch
LiAngelo Ball has struggled when it comes to finding an NBA home. He has bounced around teams over the last few years, and most recently, he could be found playing G-League ball. This has been an unfortunate predicament for the middle Ball brother as his father LaVar continues to hype him up as an NBA-ready player.
