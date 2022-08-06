South Metro Fire executes tricky extraction of trapped truck driver 00:30

Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, a semi truck rolled over on the ramp from northbound I-25 to northbound E-470. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the call.

The cab of the truck was crushed, and the driver was trapped inside.

Fire crews secured the truck, and then cut open the cab to reach the driver.

Once inside the cab, firefighters worked in the confined space for about 40 minutes to free the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.