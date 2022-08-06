Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7

Promise of clean air, water unfulfilled in Bucks

Environmental Justice is a social movement to address the unfair exposure of poor and marginalized communities to harms associated with environmental hardships, though they contribute to these hardships less than the average individual. Many examples of this exist at home in Bucks County, whether it be PFAS contamination in Warminster, devastating flooding in Bristol and Croydon, wastewater discharge in Morrisville, or a countywide ranking of “F” for poor air quality by the American Lung Association.

In many of these areas, you’ll also find superfund sites, of which Bucks has the third most in the state with a grand total of 193. The hazardous contaminants of many of these sites have been remediated though 34 remain with 6 listed as current priorities by the Environmental Protection Agency. In the meantime, our most vulnerable neighbors must sit idly while being bombarded with a number of inequitable environmental concerns.

Our rights to “clean air, pure water, and [to] the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic, and aesthetic values of the environment” are protected by Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and it is high time for our reality to reflect that in Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania.

Marissa Rollman

Warminster

Environmental justice needed for Lower Bucks residents

It has been more than a year since residents of Croydon experienced a 100-year flood. On July 13, 2021 the area received 6 to 10 inches of rain in a span of three to four hours. The event caused roads to become impassable. Many homeowners and apartment dwellers had to be evacuated due to flooding. Part of Newportville Road was washed away. My husband’s car had flood damage. Our neighbors on the first floor found their apartments uninhabitable for months.

“Both Bristol and Croydon have a significant flooding risk compared to other areas in Bucks County. There are 975 properties in Croydon that have a greater than 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years” (FloodFactor). In addition, for every degree of warming, the atmosphere can hold about 7% more moisture, coming in intense downfalls, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Last year’s flood was the perfect example of such a scenario.

It is imperative that environmental justice be served to Lower Bucks. The county is in dire need of adaptation and mitigation strategies, like better stormwater management, rain gardens, and funding for 100% clean energy. Climate change has disproportionate effects on communities, affecting individuals who do not have adequate resources to recover from a climate disaster. We are now dealing with “the new normal” and must do so with urgency and compassion, ensuring our communities are better prepared for the next 100-year storm.

Caroline Cotugno

Croydon

76ers arena will be bad for motorists

The Philadelphia 76ers organization intends to complete development of a new arena called “76 Place” in Fashion District Philadelphia. What a stupid idea.

One of the reasons given for the move is its proximity to mass transit. When I finish watching an event at 11 p.m. I want to get into my car and go home. I don’t want to wait for a train. One thing the current sports complex has is lots of ground level parking — easy to get into and out of.

The Sixers move to the fashion district makes it less likely that I will go there to attend a game or other event.

Stuart P. Brian

Bensalem

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7