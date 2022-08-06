ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7

By The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlQjZ_0h7c2pig00

Promise of clean air, water unfulfilled in Bucks

Environmental Justice is a social movement to address the unfair exposure of poor and marginalized communities to harms associated with environmental hardships, though they contribute to these hardships less than the average individual. Many examples of this exist at home in Bucks County, whether it be PFAS contamination in Warminster, devastating flooding in Bristol and Croydon, wastewater discharge in Morrisville, or a countywide ranking of “F” for poor air quality by the American Lung Association.

In many of these areas, you’ll also find superfund sites, of which Bucks has the third most in the state with a grand total of 193. The hazardous contaminants of many of these sites have been remediated though 34 remain with 6 listed as current priorities by the Environmental Protection Agency. In the meantime, our most vulnerable neighbors must sit idly while being bombarded with a number of inequitable environmental concerns.

Our rights to “clean air, pure water, and [to] the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic, and aesthetic values of the environment” are protected by Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and it is high time for our reality to reflect that in Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania.

Marissa Rollman

Warminster

Environmental justice needed for Lower Bucks residents

It has been more than a year since residents of Croydon experienced a 100-year flood. On July 13, 2021 the area received 6 to 10 inches of rain in a span of three to four hours. The event caused roads to become impassable. Many homeowners and apartment dwellers had to be evacuated due to flooding. Part of Newportville Road was washed away. My husband’s car had flood damage. Our neighbors on the first floor found their apartments uninhabitable for months.

“Both Bristol and Croydon have a significant flooding risk compared to other areas in Bucks County. There are 975 properties in Croydon that have a greater than 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years” (FloodFactor). In addition, for every degree of warming, the atmosphere can hold about 7% more moisture, coming in intense downfalls, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Last year’s flood was the perfect example of such a scenario.

It is imperative that environmental justice be served to Lower Bucks. The county is in dire need of adaptation and mitigation strategies, like better stormwater management, rain gardens, and funding for 100% clean energy. Climate change has disproportionate effects on communities, affecting individuals who do not have adequate resources to recover from a climate disaster. We are now dealing with “the new normal” and must do so with urgency and compassion, ensuring our communities are better prepared for the next 100-year storm.

Caroline Cotugno

Croydon

76ers arena will be bad for motorists

The Philadelphia 76ers organization intends to complete development of a new arena called “76 Place” in Fashion District Philadelphia. What a stupid idea.

One of the reasons given for the move is its proximity to mass transit. When I finish watching an event at 11 p.m. I want to get into my car and go home. I don’t want to wait for a train. One thing the current sports complex has is lots of ground level parking — easy to get into and out of.

The Sixers move to the fashion district makes it less likely that I will go there to attend a game or other event.

Stuart P. Brian

Bensalem

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
warminstertownship.org

Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022

The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
WARMINSTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Croydon, PA
City
Bristol, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Warminster, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#100 Year Flood#Rain Gardens#Superfund#Pfas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion

Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
camdencounty.com

Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September

(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

117
Followers
69
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy