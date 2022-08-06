ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH

By Sam Bonsey, WGME
WGME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
NECN

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Truck driver found not guilty in N.H. motorcycle crash that left 7 dead

CONCORD, N.H. - A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states.Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before leaving the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Hooksett, NH
Crime & Safety
Hooksett, NH
Accidents
City
Hooksett, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Merrimack River#Rowing#Accident
NECN

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCAX

Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
HANOVER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
HOOKSETT, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man hits officer during chase

LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
LEBANON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy