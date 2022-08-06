Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH

Read on wgme.com
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
Truck driver found not guilty in N.H. motorcycle crash that left 7 dead
CONCORD, N.H. - A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states.Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before leaving the...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Fugitive accused of abducting woman in NH arrested, led police on pursuit through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street.
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
POLICE LOG for August 5: New Hampshire Man Arrested On OUI Charges; Motorcycle vs. Car; Sick Fox; Odor Of Marijuana Coming From Vehicle
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 5, 2022:. Police notified RMLD and DPW of a large tree branch resting on a power line on Chestnut Street. (1:04pm) A motorcycle and car struck each other at Salem Street and Woburn Street. No...
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
