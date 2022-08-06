Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Sunday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gonzalez will handle shortstop duties after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Gonzalez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
FOX Sports
Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. “Any time you’re talking about...
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli blasts reversal of ump’s call in loss
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli used terms like “beyond embarrassing,” “completely unacceptable” and “pathetic” in criticizing a reversed call on
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchel is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini taking seat Tuesday for Astros
Houston Astros first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Yuli Gurriel will take over for Mancini on first base and bat second. Mancini has gone 4-for-18 in an Astros uniform since being acquired last week.
Arizona Diamondbacks down Pittsburgh Pirates as Tommy Henry earns first career win
Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry’s hair was wet, his left eye bloodshot. Earlier in the evening, his approach was clear: He was on the attack. In the clubhouse after the game, as teammates celebrated his first career victory, he took a different tact. “I closed my eyes,” he said, “and I braced for impact.” After...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
SJ Little League's adaptive division team taking talents to World Series
"I hope this will give them the opportunity to live their life and give them inspiration," said player Joshua Myers, about others facing similar physical or intellectual challenges. "When I'm older, I'll have a good story to tell."
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Santana is mired in an 0-for-14 slump and will take a seat for the second time in Seattle's past three games. Mitch Haniger will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in right field.
Comments / 0