ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Sunday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gonzalez will handle shortstop duties after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Gonzalez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. “Any time you’re talking about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat

Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released

Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors

Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchel is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Ops#Triple A St Paul
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini taking seat Tuesday for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Yuli Gurriel will take over for Mancini on first base and bat second. Mancini has gone 4-for-18 in an Astros uniform since being acquired last week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Santana is mired in an 0-for-14 slump and will take a seat for the second time in Seattle's past three games. Mitch Haniger will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in right field.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy