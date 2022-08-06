Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
wccbcharlotte.com
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Aug. 8-14, 1997. “Iredell-Statesville’s newest school, Lake Norman Elementary, is among only 12 in the state named Schools of Excellence. Lake Norman Elementary, a K-5 school, opened with an enrollment of 587 students last August. Enrollment for the coming year is 781.” (8/8) Obit James...
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
WBTV
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
WBTV
Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owen and Gertrude Adcock live in Kannapolis. Tomorrow they’ll celebrate their 75th anniversary. As in, married together for 75 years. The day after, Owen turns 98. In November, Gertrude will turn 94. They’ve lived in the same house in Kannapolis for 66 years. It’s important...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools ready for early return to classroom
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, but students and teachers say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The district is heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
WBTV
Outbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard closed after deadly crash
WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about how this crash happened. CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go. CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street. One killed in multi-vehicle crash at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
3 hospitalized after boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash. Callers advised that a bass […]
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
