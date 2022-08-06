National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

Read on www.kbtx.com
Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED FOR RESIDENTS IN BURNS CREEK FIRE; FIRE 80 PERCENT CONTAINED
Update @ 2 p.m. Tuesday: Residents who were displaced by the Burns Creek Fire near Lake Somerville can now return home. The Washington County Office of Emergency Management says the evacuation orders for those living on Schulenberg Lane have been lifted. The orders had been in place since Sunday evening.
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
Despite delays, Downtown Bryan’s quiet zone progress chugs along
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People working, visiting and living along railroad tracks in Downtown Bryan are going to have to wait a bit longer for noise relief. Improvements to the downtown quiet zone have slowed down temporarily as the city sees a delay in receiving permits from the railway. Despite...
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
Texas A&M University’s ‘Living Wall’ cools off campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A project designed for research by the Texas A&M School of Architecture has found another way to be used for students. The living wall stands about 14 feet tall and currently holds 24 different drought-resistant plants. The wall has its own irrigation system and is...
BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT
Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. Fifteen volunteer fire departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forest Service personnel.
Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship. The week-long competition tests pilots’...
A Margaritaville Resort Here In Texas? Yep! It’s The Perfect Labor Day Getaway
We are a little less than a month out from the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Plenty of time to plan a weekend getaway. Have I got a suggestion for you! You've heard the Margaritaville song by Jimmy Buffett, right? 'Wasting away again in Margaritaville....' are the lyrics. You might have sung along to it at a karaoke bar a time or two before.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
Multiple Agencies Working to Contain 300-Acre Grass Fire in Washington County. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, local agencies were called for a 100-acre grass fire on Schulenburg Lane in Washington County. A late afternoon storm emerged in the area bringing heavy winds, causing the fire to spread quickly....
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station
Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
Texas A&M volleyball begins practice
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team held their first practice of the 2022 season at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are preparing to open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational with Hawaii, San Diego, and Pitt starting August 26th. It’s a new-look team for...
GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE
08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
