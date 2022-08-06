ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'I just tried a little bit too hard': England's flagbearer Jack Laugher misses out on Commonwealth treble after botched dive... but still manages bronze as England claim all three podium places in the three-metre springboard final

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He started with a tremble and then missed out on the treble.

Jack Laugher had hoped to make it a hat-trick of golds from these Games on Saturday night. In the end, England’s flagbearer battled to a bronze behind team-mates Dan Goodfellow and Jordan Houlden. But that does not even begin to tell the story of his dramatic day.

In the Saturday morning’s 3-metre springboard preliminary, Laugher scored zero in the first round after performing the wrong dive. ‘I got a bit of a knee tremble on the board,’ he later revealed.

‘I was a bit nervous and basically just doubted myself a little bit too much, so I just did a different dive.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZxne_0h7c1JsZ00
England's Jordan Houlden (left), Daniel Goodfellow (centre), and Jack Laugher celebrate their podium finishes in the three-metre Springboard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaMdn_0h7c1JsZ00
Laugher had been leading the standings before a poor fifth dive saw him finish third

Laugher, 27, managed to spring back to scrape into the final as the 11th out of 12 qualifiers. And he then led the standings after four of six dives.

But just as the zero to hero headlines were being written, Laugher fluffed his fifth dive, scoring only 53.20. It opened the door for Goodfellow and Houlden, who took full advantage to secure an England one-two-three in an order no one expected.

‘I just tried that little bit too hard on my fifth dive,’ admitted Laugher, who now has nine Commonwealth medals overall. ‘It was frustrating and I was angry. With the extra 30 points that I’d usually get on that dive, the results are different.

‘I thought that it was going to be a bit of a comeback story, but it kind of still is. Going from scraping through after failing a first dive to getting a bronze medal is a fantastic achievement.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANsaz_0h7c1JsZ00
Jack Laugher(right) served as England's flagbearer during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony alongside Emily Campbell

And it was an even greater achievement for Goodfellow, who won gold in the 10m synchro with Tom Daley on the Gold Coast four years ago but is now twisting and tumbling on his own.

‘It feels extra special when you win it by yourself because all of responsibility is on you,’ said the 25-year-old. ‘I’ve had a rough year and people doubted me. But to go out and do this is a bit of a statement.’

Another diver who has made a statement this week is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix. The 17-year-old is the daughter of Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates.

But she has made a name for herself here in Birmingham, adding silver in the 10m synchro on Saturday night to the gold she won in the individual event on Thursday. England’s Robyn Birch and Emily Martin joined them on the podium with a bronze.

‘I feel really proud of us as a team and I am so overwhelmed by how incredibly loud and supportive the crowd are,’ said Spendolini-Sirieix.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Laugher
Person
Tom Daley
Person
Fred Sirieix
Daily Mail

England's women are left 'gutted' as New Zealand pip them to cricket bronze at the Commonwealth Games... with record white-ball wicket-taker Katherine Brunt left in tears as she admits her international career may be over

Try telling Katherine Brunt these Commonwealth Games do not matter. England's record white-ball wicket-taker has won it all in her long career, including both T20 and 50-over World Cups. Yet her tears at missing her one shot of a multi-sport medal told their own tale. Before Birmingham, Brunt had said...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD
The Independent

Charlotte Fry and ‘one in a million’ Glamourdale eye second world dressage gold

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry will go for double gold at the FEI World Dressage Championship on a horse she describes as “one in a million”.Fry produced an inspired display aboard 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale to land the grand prix special crown at Herning’s Stutteri Ask Stadium in Denmark.Freestyle gold on Wednesday is now in her sights, and she would become only the third rider in dressage history to win both individual world titles at one championship if she accomplishes it.Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale are your new individual FEI Dressage World Champions! 🥇Their score of 82.508% takes them to the top of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Springboard#Treble#Metre#Uk#Commonwealth#Ach
Daily Mail

Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica

Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
SPORTS
The Independent

Michaela Walsh in dreamland after Northern Ireland enjoy boxing gold rush

It was a dream come true for Michaela Walsh as she won Commonwealth Games gold amid a dominant display from Northern Ireland in Sunday’s boxing finals.The nation won an incredible five gold medals across the day, with Dylan Eagleson kicking off the gold rush after beating Ghana’s Abraham Mensah in the morning.Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher were also victorious, but for siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh it was an extra special evening as they both took gold after falling short of the top prize at previous Commonwealth Games.Aidan Walsh upgraded his 2018 Gold Coast silver after winning against Mozambique’s Tiago...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium

Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester City DISMISS reports they have accepted a £46m bid from Barcelona for Bernardo Silva - as the Premier League champions battle to keep the Portuguese star, who would be valued at more than £80m if he did leave

Manchester City dismissed claims they have accepted a bid from Barcelona to sell Bernardo Silva as they battle to keep the popular midfielder. The La Liga giants are interested in landing the 28-year-old for a second consecutive summer but their pursuit has raised eyebrows amid deep-rooted financial issues. Silva had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The Serena effect is like a tsunami!': Williams' shock retirement announcement sparks 'unprecedented' demand for US Open tickets... with some fans trying to resell their $35 opening night seats for $7,000!

Very few athletes are so enormous in stature that they carry their own gravitational fields. Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of them, and today showed another example of the 'Serena effect', after Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player in history, announced she would retire following this year's US Open. Speaking...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

West Ham wait to hear on their bid for PSG's Thilo Kehrer with the Hammers also monitoring the situation of Eric Bailly at Manchester United... as David Moyes desperately looks to freshen up his 'stale' squad this summer

West Ham have submitted an offer for Paris Saint Germain's Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes looks to freshen up his 'stale' squad. Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the window, West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection

Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There is no reason why we can't keep continuing this legacy': Lucy Bronze is confident that the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 will help improve the growth of women's football in England

Lucy Bronze expects women's football to go from strength to strength in England following the Lionesses' stunning success at Euro 2022. The right-back admits the past week has been a blur as she and her team-mates have celebrated their tournament victory. The triumph, sealed by beating Germany in the final...
FIFA
BBC

Catch up: Commonwealth Games - squash medal matches

Birmingham 2022 is all but at an end. However, there's still the closing ceremony to come tonight at 20:00 BST - and you can watch that live on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website. Until then, catch up on everything that happened on the final day of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

529K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy