LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche remained hospitalized on a ventilator to help her breathe and faced surgery Tuesday, four days after the actor was injured in a fiery car crash. “Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO