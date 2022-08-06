ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche remained hospitalized on a ventilator to help her breathe and faced surgery Tuesday, four days after the actor was injured in a fiery car crash. “Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”
