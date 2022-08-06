ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WJHK_0h7c0n8200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the woman stepped into traffic on the H2 freeway south bound before to Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio around 4:15 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Police said it may have been a dark-colored late model Honda sedan with damages to the front headlight and driver side side-view mirror.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information can call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year as compared to 28 at the same time last year.

Comments / 13

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a Honolulu police officer is now under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. A neighbor started recording video Saturday night after the officer’s subsidized SUV crashed through a fence, down a hill, and then through a stone wall in Kailua before going up in flames.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating 2 separate traffic fatalities in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating following two separate fatal crashes in Waianae on Sunday. Authorities said one person died and four people were injured in a head-on crash near Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old man in a minivan...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Waipio, HI
Waipio, HI
Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
WAIANAE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Accident#Android#The Hpd Traffic Division
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
PUKALANI, HI
KITV.com

Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspected gunman who sent beachgoers into a panic Sunday in Waikiki may have been involved in a drug deal just moments before, according to witnesses and police sources. Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as James Spivey, 27. Video captured him running across Kalakaua Avenue...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu police seek driver of deadly hit-and-run crash on H2 Freeway

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicular homicide case after a woman's body was found near the H-2 Freeway early Saturday morning. Detectives from the department's traffic division report the woman was walking southbound on the freeway near Ka Uka Boulevard when she stepped into the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident

A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
VOLCANO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy