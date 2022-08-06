Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the woman stepped into traffic on the H2 freeway south bound before to Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio around 4:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Police said it may have been a dark-colored late model Honda sedan with damages to the front headlight and driver side side-view mirror.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information can call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year as compared to 28 at the same time last year.