The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
The Associated Press

Lucky 13: Mariners top Yankees in extras for tense 1-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night. Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run. It was the first major league game to reach the 13th inning scoreless since Tampa Bay against Detroit on Aug. 17, 2019 — before new rules were implemented in 2020 putting an automatic runner at second base to start each extra inning.
