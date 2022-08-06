Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance

Read on wjla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC
Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs.
WJLA
Frederick Co. Board of Elections to rescan mail-in, provisional ballots starting Wednesday
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled to begin rescanning all mail-in and provisional ballots on Wednesday. Last week, the board of elections discovered a discrepancy while conducting a recount in a county council district race. That discovery revealed a different number of certified votes when compared with overall accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
WJLA
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
nbc24.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington towing company to compensate service members after illegally selling vehicles
A Clark County Superior Court judge will order a Washougal towing company to compensate three active-duty service members for illegally selling their vehicles at auction, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday. Ferguson contends Chuck’s Towing committed an unfair business practice and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by failing to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Maryland Democratic Governor Candidate Wes Moore talks infrastructure, bipartisanship
Maryland voters are heading to the polls in November to elect the next governor, and Wes Moore has secured the Democratic candidate spot after a tight primary. Moore spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss his thoughts on a range of issues on voters' minds from infrastructure to public safety to bipartisanship.
Mobile vaccine clinic offers necessary vaccines for DC students
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With around 20 days until the first day of school in Washington, D.C., parents are prepping to send their kids back to the classroom. But what if your kids aren’t up to date on their vaccine requirements? With the first day of school right around the corner, parents and kids […]
WJLA
Youngkin official and Fairfax Co. prosecutor tussle on Twitter over violent crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Murders are the highest they’ve been in Virginia since 1994, according to data from the Virginia State Police. The analysis done by the Richmond Times Dispatch sparked a back and forth between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and Democratic Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
WJLA
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
WJLA
Peak hurricane season is here. Should DMV residents get flood insurance?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Peak hurricane season is here and with so many floods in the D.C. area nowadays, should we be getting flood insurance?. Officials report that 40% of floods come from outside the high-risk flood zone. Very few homeowners' or renters' insurance policies cover damages to physical structures or belongings from weather-related flooding.
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Washingtonian.com
1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.
Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
arlnow.com
DoD says drone seen flying near Pentagon was ‘security exercise’
The beacon of light in the Arlington sky early Sunday morning wasn’t a UFO, but an authorized Pentagon drone flight. At about 2:41 a.m. this past Sunday (Aug. 7) morning, some people spotted a dot of light hovering above the general vicinity of Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon.
Comments / 3