Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance

The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO