25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
wtmj.com
Three men arrested, accused of building and selling guns in Racine
RACINE – Three men are being held on at least $10,000 cash bond after being accused of building and selling weapons in Racine. Police say Calvin, Willie and Raymond Gibson were all arrested after a shooting which happened near Blaine Avenue and Lindermann Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Calvin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
willmarradio.com
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail
“This is everybody’s son,” Monique Brewer, aunt of 21-year-old Breon Green, said during a protest Saturday. “This is everybody’s nephew, this is everybody’s friend, this is everybody’s brother, this is everybody’s child. It could be anybody. All we’re asking for is transparency.” In June, Green was taken to jail by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
One killed in Milwaukee shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Fifth and Vienna streets. Police said the 32-year-old victim died at the hospital. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff
OTTAWA, Wis. - A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m. Based on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church theft, employee invested in Bitcoin, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 62, is accused of embezzling from her employer, Shiloh Baptist Church near 51st and Capitol on the city’s north side. Prosecutors say she told police she lost the money when she invested in Bitcoin. Mary Moton faces two felonies; one count of forgery and...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
