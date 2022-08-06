ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL training camp 2022: Panthers won't choose between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold until they play Patriots

By Jason Owens
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbnn8_0h7bzwKg00
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, left, looks to throw as quarterback Baker Mayfield looks on during the NFL football team's training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Carolina Panthers appeared to settle their quarterback situation when they traded for Baker Mayfield.

But since dealing for the formerly disgruntled Cleveland Browns signal caller, they've maintained that he'll engage in an open competition with incumbent Sam Darnold. On Saturday, head coach Matt Rhule revealed the earliest date he anticipates naming a starter. Check in with him after the Patriots game.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week," Rhule told reporters. "The Patriots week is like a true litmus test for us. That'll really show us where guys are. So we'll continue to split the reps."

Even then, Rhule said that he might not be ready to make a decision.

"Quarterback to me, as we've said all along — it's when we know, we know," Rhule continued. "And we're not going to rush it."

The Panthers open preseason play on August 13 at the Washington Commanders. They play the New England Patriots on Aug. 19 for the second of three preseason games, roughly three weeks prior to their Sept. 11 season opener against the Browns. In the meantime, Mayfield and Darnold will split reps with Carolina's first- and second-team offenses at training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Mayfield and Darnold have both disappointed since being selected as the first and third picks of the 2018 draft. But Mayfield's largely been the better pro, completing 61.6% of his passes for 235.4 yards per game with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with the Browns. Meanwhile, Darnold's completed 59.8% of his passes for 212.5 yards per game with 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions with the New York Jets and Panthers.

The Charlotte Observer's Ellis Williams reports that Mayfield's likewise had the edge in training camp — but just slightly. Per Williams, Mayfield's stood out with his deep-throw ability while Darnold's mostly kept things close with completions to running backs and tight ends. Meanwhile, both quarterbacks continue to turn the ball over in practice.

“The disappointing thing is that we had two interceptions," Rhule said of Saturday's practice. "Each guy had an interception. We’ve got to protect the football.

“But I did see some good things. Both guys had explosive plays. So we’ll really dig into the tape and see who’s truly mastering the offense and who’s not."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy