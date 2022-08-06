Read on www.starvedrock.media
qrockonline.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died
Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel
A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
wjol.com
Jury Trial For Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Disorderly Conduct Following Gun Threat at St. Mary Mokena School
The trial date for off-duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy, Edward Goewey is set for Tuesday, August 9th. Goewey pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021. The disorderly conduct charged was in response to a threat of gun violence in his daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at Saint Mary’s School in Mokena.
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
Illinois man hit by car in DeKalb hit-and-run
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Crete man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after being stuck by a car in a hit-and-run. It happened near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Mayfield Road around 11:49 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wynkop, 26, had crashed his car and was walking […]
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
Central Illinois Proud
Opening statements wrap up in triple murder case
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of Clifford Brewer began Tuesday, and opening arguments have been heard from both the prosecution and the defense as to whether he is guilty of triple murder on Christmas Day 2019. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for...
wcsjnews.com
Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night
After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
fox32chicago.com
Viral videos about stealing Kias and Hyundais coincides with car thefts in Will County, sheriff says
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - Viral videos showing people how to steal Kias and Hyundais have coincided with three stolen car reports in Will County, the Sheriff's Office said. In a Facebook post, the Will County Sheriff's Office said that a Kia Optima and Kia Sportage were stolen in Plainfield in the first couple days of August. Someone damaged the dashboard of a Kia Sorento in the same subdivision, but that car was not stolen.
WSPY NEWS
Barn destroyed in Sunday night fire in Kendall Township
A barn on Immanuel Road just south of Walker Road in Kendall Township was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jim Bateman says no one was hurt in the blaze. Approximately four horses were rescued from the barn. Firefighters were called shortly before...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
wjol.com
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
