Pearl River County, MS

Pearl River County, MS
Pearl River County, MS
Pearl River County, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave

Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Kentwood – On August 6 shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Hammond man dies in crash near Kentwood Saturday night

KENTWOOD---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
HAMMOND, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder

HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
HUSSER, LA

