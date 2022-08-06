Read on www.picayuneitem.com
Lightning strike causes Slidell house fire, St. Tammany officials report
According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page, the fire broke out on Monaco Drive as heavy thunderstorms passed through the Slidell area on Monday afternoon.
WDSU
Home in Slidell catches on fire, firefighters believe the cause to be lightning
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 responded to a house fire on Monaco Drive on Monday. The fire is suspected to be caused by a lightning strike, as heavy thunderstorms have been passing through the area. The homeowner was home at the time of the...
Mississippi woman killed when motorcycle she was driving collided with vehicle. One other person injured.
A Mississippi woman was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a vehicle. Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving at approximately 9 p.m. on Highway 13 in Simpson County when her motorcycle collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. Woods was fatally injured in the...
bobgermanylaw.com
bobgermanylaw.com
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
L'Observateur
One dead, three injured in early morning crash on I-10 in Slidell
Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish.
brproud.com
Police searching for suspects believed to have stolen beloved statue from in front of Mississippi toy store
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a beloved statue from the front of a Mississippi toy store. The statue of two children on a tricycle stolen from the Miner’s Doll and Toy Store in Ocean Springs was a 90th birthday gift to the original owners of the store and had become a favorite of locals.
an17.com
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
bobgermanylaw.com
wbrz.com
Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder
HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
