City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking. “The more boardwalks, more access to the...
$4.3M in Federal funding opens door for Gateway Harbor Project
In a Southern culture steeped in hospitality and welcoming openness, evidenced by local homes with wrap-around front porches, it should come as no surprise that leaders with the City of Long Beach have comprised a plan to use the Friendly City’s “front door” beach area along Highway 90 to draw more developers, businesses and visitors into the city.
Support grows for SPD building
SLIDELL – Every public survey about the important things to residents of St. Tammany have one consistent number one answer—public safety. St. Tammany Parish has built its reputation, and its growing population, on many things. But topping the list is law enforcement agencies that fly in the face of the big-city liberal attitude to treat criminals like victims.
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I feel that the senior citizens need help,” said 70-year-old John Henry Burks, Jr. “They need a break. They’ve done all this time, paid all this money in.”. A breaking of the firewall between the pharmaceutical industry and the Medicare program. Soon,...
$10.5 million water park, with lazy river and slides, planned for zoo in south Mississippi
If you’re planning to visit Hattiesburg Zoo next summer, you may want to pack a swimsuit. The popular South Mississippi zoo just off U.S. 49 will start construction on Serengeti Springs water park this month and is gearing for a summer 2023 opening. “Expanding the Hattiesburg Zoo to include...
Bay St. Louis, MS – Ryan Moran Fatally Struck by Train on Lakeshore Rd
The Hancock County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old local resident, Ryan Moran. Moran’s body was found after rescuers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of North Railroad Avenue and Lakeshore Road in Hancock County. The circumstances surrounding...
Belt Chosen as new Pass School Board Member
After interviewing four candidates, going through the aldermen’s tough schedule, and filling the vacancy of a powerful figure in Pass Christian, Nicole Belt was appointed to serve the remainder of the term as a member of the Board of Trustees. Belt; who currently serves as General Manager for Bacchus...
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
Jury finds driver guilty of smuggling seven in tractor cab
LAREDO, Texas – A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 39-year-old man from Petal, Mississippi, for smuggling seven undocumented aliens in the sleeper cab of his tractor-trailer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before convicting Daniel McLaurin following a one-day trial.
Gulfport Man Found Guilty of Being an Unlawful User of a Controlled Substance in Possession of a Firearm
Gulfport, Miss. – A federal jury convicted a Gulfport man yesterday for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to court documents and evidence...
Hattiesburg felon sentenced to statutory maximum of 120 months in federal custody for possession of firearm
Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office. The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Vote for MHP in 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is competing in the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” According to MHP, this year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that’s assigned to Sgt. Marcus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off of […]
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'
Sandy Chesnut said the devastation in her home state mimics that of Katrina, but the recovery process for those in Kentucky will be far more difficult. Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT. |. A Tamandua anteater named...
Electrical fire destroys home in Salem community
On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road. Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Larry Sylvest
Larry Gerard Sylvest of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Saturday July 23, 2022, at the age of 67. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
Keesler Federal Names Oliver Brown Vice President of Mortgage Lending
Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Oliver Brown as Vice President of Mortgage Lending, overseeing all real estate lending for the $4.3 billion financial services company. Brown joined Keesler Federal’s mortgage lending department in 2021. Previously he worked at Deutsche Bank, where he served as vice president and served as the regional lead in derivative regulatory reporting.
