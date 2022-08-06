Effective: 2022-08-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Thunderstorms Ending This Evening; Windy and Dry Wednesday .While a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible across Lake County through late this evening, thunderstorms and associated lightning will come to an end by midnight. Ridge top winds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning, and will gradually mix downward to all elevations Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusty south winds combined with low RH and recent fire starts will lead to critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zone....624. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 10-15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO