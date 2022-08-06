Read on alerts.weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Thunderstorms Ending This Evening; Windy and Dry Wednesday .While a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible across Lake County through late this evening, thunderstorms and associated lightning will come to an end by midnight. Ridge top winds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning, and will gradually mix downward to all elevations Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusty south winds combined with low RH and recent fire starts will lead to critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zone....624. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 10-15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades, Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
