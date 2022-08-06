ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured

SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
SLIDELL, LA
Magnolia State Live

Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
VICKSBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave

Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
State
Mississippi State
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Louisiana State
Gulfport, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WLOX

Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
AceShowbiz

JayDaYoungan's Funeral Guarded by Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officials

The '23 Island' rapper is laid to rest in a white casket in his hometown of Bogalusa, ten days after he was shot and killed during an ambush in front of his home. AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest in a heavily-guarded funeral in his hometown. The young rapper was sent to his final resting place on Sunday, August 7 following a memorial service at the Bogalusa High School auditorium.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Man dies in vehicle crash near Slidell on Saturday morning

SLIDELL, La. — An unrestrained passenger died in St.Tammany Parish on Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near Slidell. Arthuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a Mack dump truck. According to reports, Rapp was a passenger of a 2021 Toyota Corrolla...
SLIDELL, LA
norpc.org

Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022

The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy