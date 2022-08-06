Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning strike causes Slidell house fire, St. Tammany officials report
According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page, the fire broke out on Monaco Drive as heavy thunderstorms passed through the Slidell area on Monday afternoon.
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
WDSU
Home in Slidell catches on fire, firefighters believe the cause to be lightning
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 responded to a house fire on Monaco Drive on Monday. The fire is suspected to be caused by a lightning strike, as heavy thunderstorms have been passing through the area. The homeowner was home at the time of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'When in doubt, get out': Slidell home struck by lightning, catches fire
SLIDELL, La. — Stacia Knight and her family are still figuring out where to go after their home was struck by lightning and caught fire Monday afternoon. Knight said it happened around 2:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the Slidell area. From the outside, the home may look fine...
bobgermanylaw.com
Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave
Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
WDSU
Police report that the Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Department reported that Mandeville Elementary School was burglarized on Saturday. The first day of school was just two days after the burglary. According to police, no children or staff were present during the incident. It is currently unclear what was stolen or broken at...
WLOX
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fiery Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near LA Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday after 11:55 p.m. The preliminary reports said a 2013 GMC Yukon travelling [..]
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
WDSU
Causeway Police Department warn the public of fraudulent calls impersonating police officers
The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and the Causeway Police Department warned the public of impersonators who are calling residents asking for money to resolve alleged citations to avoid arrests. According to CPD, perpetrators have requested victims to provide gift cards to resolve any citations so they will not get...
Picayune Item
Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Roseland – On Friday, August 5, shortly after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
wbrz.com
I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot
KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway. Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East. While police were chasing the vehicle, the...
fox8live.com
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
brproud.com
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
marinelink.com
Riverboat American Symphony Ready for Service
The newest riverboat for the Mississippi River passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans for an on-time start to its inaugural season on the Mighty Mississippi. American Cruise Lines said it has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled.
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
wgno.com
Tropical development potential decreasing!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
Comments / 0