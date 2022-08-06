Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
ComicBook
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
ComicBook
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
2021's Best Movie is Now Streaming on Prime Video
As with any month new content continues to pop up on the various streaming services almost every day and Amazon Prime Video has managed to snag one of the best films if last year, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. It's not a major surprise that Prime Video would be streaming on the service since it was produced by Prime's recent acquisition MGM, but that the film can now be accessed online so easily is worth celebrating. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman), the film centers on Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Enormous Free Online
Cast: Jonathan Cohen Marina Foïs Jacqueline Kakou Ayala Cousteau Victor Uzzan. It takes him suddenly at 40 years: Frédéric wants a baby, Claire never wanted one and they agreed on that. He commits the unforgivable and makes a child behind her back. Claire turns into a whale and Frédéric becomes a doting father.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022
As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
‘Elvis’ Will Enter the Building Next Tuesday via PVOD, Not HBO Max
Click here to read the full article. Streaming platforms announced Wednesday that Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” still thriving in theaters, will be released on PVOD ($19.99 to rent for 48 hours, $24.99 to purchase) on Tuesday, August 9. But sources tell IndieWire that its availability on Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max will not be on the same date. Luhrmann previously stated that it wouldn’t come to the studio’s streamer until “fall.” WBD has never confirmed that, but any HBO Max premiere after 45 days in theatrical release would run counter to its plans for 2022 theatrical releases. After a tumultuous 2021 when all...
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed away
Actress RoseannaChristiansenpassed away at 71.on July 24th at the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California. She is best known for her role as Teresa the Southfork maid on the CBS prime-time soap Dallas. She was on the series for the final 9 seasons beginning in 1982 in season six.
Collider
‘Prey’ Becomes Hulu's All-Time Number One Premiere
Looks like if it bleeds, it can absolutely kill it on Hulu! 20th Century Studios has announced their new action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the iconic Predator franchise, has become the number one premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. Prey is the fifth...
ComicBook
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
ComicBook
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
ComicBook
Tower of God Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2
Tower of God has been out of sight for some time now, but the anime was not going to keep fans hanging forever. After season one wrapped in June 2020, all eyes were on its future, but no word was ever given on the topic. That changed this month when Webtoon and Crunchyroll confirmed season two was in the works, and now the series creator is opening up about the big project.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Launches Contest for Super-Exclusive Early Premiere
Chainsaw Man's anime debut is likely the most anticipated new release of the year overall, and the series has made the wait even tougher by announcing a special new contest for an early screening that will be very exclusive to a small group of people! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has only gotten bigger since the first part of the series ended with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two years ago, and thus the wait for the anime has been pretty tough as more fans than ever are excited for its premiere. Now a lucky few will get to see the anime before anyone else.
ComicBook
The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Participated in Additional Filming Amid Legal Controversies
Despite a mounting list of alleged crimes and grievances, The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly participated in additional photography for the upcoming DC Comics movie. In a report on the status of in-development and pending-release DC projects, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that miller "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." It's unclear exactly when this additional photography took place, but it would appear Miller's regularly scheduled encounters with law enforcement did not hinder them from shooting extra scenes for the upcoming movie. Miller was charged earlier this week with Felony Burglary in Vermont.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur Free Online
Cast: Frank Welker Mindy Cohn Grey DeLisle Matthew Lillard Fred Willard. A relaxing spa getaway evolves into a prehistoric panic when Scooby-Doo and the gang uncover the horrible Phantosaur, an ancient legend come to life to protect hidden treasures buried in secret desert caves. But this scare-a-saurus doesn’t stand a chance with Shaggy around, after he finds his inner hero with the help of new-age hypnosis. Like, it makes him more brave and less hungry!
ComicBook
Green Lantern HBO Max Series "Very Much Alive" Amid Warner Bros Cuts
The live-action HBO Max series Green Lantern is still happening, despite the recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery. After Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. For example, Kevin Smith has confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series for the streamer is officially dead, while the My Adventures With Superman animated series at Cartoon Network/HBO Max is still scheduled for next year. As for Green Lantern, fans of the franchise have some positive news to rest their nerves until more news comes out.
