Holzer Heath recognizes pediatric sponsors

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported enthusiastically by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for nearly 50 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Units.

Ohio Valley Bank, represented in the photo by Emily Conway, Michaela Clay, Lori Saxon, and Kristina Nickels, and Mike and Jax Northup, are recognized as July’s sponsors.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund.

Anyone who would like more information or is interested in making a donation may contact Abby Greer, Holzer Heritage Foundation (740) 446-5878.

