Austin, TX

Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KVUE

Leander ISD still looking to fill around 80 teaching positions as new school year approaches

LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill. As of Aug. 8, Leander ISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Elementary Support Lisa Gibbs told KVUE there are around 80 vacancies for teachers and about 80 vacancies for instructional assistants. She said in her more than 30 years working in Leander ISD, she has never seen a shortage like this.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD heads back to school Aug. 18

GISD students will endure a total of 170 full instruction days from Aug. 18-May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Georgetown ISD students, teachers and staff will head back to the classroom Aug. 18. According to GISD's district calendar, students will have a total of 170 full instruction days and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Lake Travis ISD cuts routes as bus driver shortage continues

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Lake Travis ISD said it will cut routes as its bus driver shortage continues, despite implementing new recruitment efforts and increases in compensation. Students who reside outside a 2-mile radius from their home campus will be provided transportation on a rotating schedule, meaning bus...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
POZ

New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]

Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX

