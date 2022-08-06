LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill. As of Aug. 8, Leander ISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Elementary Support Lisa Gibbs told KVUE there are around 80 vacancies for teachers and about 80 vacancies for instructional assistants. She said in her more than 30 years working in Leander ISD, she has never seen a shortage like this.

LEANDER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO