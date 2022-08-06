ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Mercyhurst Education Department receives grant for STEM and Vine Program

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2jJH_0h7bxwGG00

The Mercyhurst University Education Department is receiving a half-million dollar grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education in order to launch the “STEM and Vine” Program in North East.

The program seeks to take advantage of agricultural environments local to the area and teach the youth about STEM concepts.

The first session of the STEM and Vine Program was held in Gibson Park on Saturday and featured various STEM-related activities for children with the help of volunteers.

Several local businesses receive business development awards

“We chose to focus on North East because research has indicated that STEM programming is most effective when it’s with the students context. We are planting seeds of innovation in young learners, but also a love for their community,” said Amy Burniston, Chair of Department of Education at Mercyhurst.

This is the third recent community-centered program the Mercyhurst Education Department has created.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud

The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO vote

(The Hill) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) clinched a victory on Wednesday when the Senate — including 48 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans — voted overwhelmingly to admit Finland and Sweden to NATO. The resolution, which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 95-1 vote,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyhurst University#Volunteers#College#Vine Program#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio

(NewsNation) — Dozens of chihuahuas and shih tzus were found living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs, who were found by a probation officer, needed serious help with flea infestations and skin infections, among other issues. The Licking County Humane Society in Heath, Ohio, took...
HEATH, OH
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Oz targets Fetterman over sanctuary cities, prison reform in new ad

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz attacked Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over sanctuary cities and “failed liberal policies” in a new ad Monday as the two vie for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R). The ad knocked Fetterman for supporting sanctuary cities, where local authorities aren’t required to report to federal immigration agents, and other criminal […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone

Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
EDUCATION
YourErie

Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WQLN PBS STREAM Machine brings the classroom to neighborhood kids

A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids. The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM). Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

BBB warns of online rental scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning college students and others who are looking for places to rent of popular scamming techniques. As school gets ready to start back up in August, the BBB said that many college students fall victim to housing scams. A popular tactic is getting renters to send money to the […]
HOUSE RENT
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy