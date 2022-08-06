Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Trump-endorsed Levy wins Connecticut GOP Senate primary
It turns out the endorsement of former President Donald Trump mattered more to Republican voters in Connecticut than the endorsement of their own state party. As primary voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick a challenger to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Trump-backed candidate, Leora Levy, was victorious in an upset over former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and attorney Peter Lumaj.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Senator Bernie Sanders has been meme'd — again
JACK SHELDON: (As bill, singing) I'm just a bill. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Senator Bernie Sanders has been memed again - no mittens this time. During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps resembling a 1970s cartoon character, the iconic bill from "Schoolhouse Rock!" on the same Capitol steps. Sanders' amendments were defeated. But life imitating art, the bill passed.
Herschel Walker Will Debate—if He Gets the Topics in Advance
Professional athlete turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted one invitation to debate Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)—and it just so happens to be the one debate that provides the topics in advance.That’s the single appreciable difference between four proposed debates, a subject that, according to the campaigns and event organizers, remains unresolved and confusing, despite the candidates jawing at each other for weeks.Walker’s campaign has said they chose the forum—hosted by national news conglomerate Nexstar and its Savannah based NBC affiliate, WSAV—because it would have a live audience and the “format and the moderators are fair and...
Morning news brief
Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities.
Poll: As costs rise, Black and Hispanic renters struggle the most
A majority of Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. And as prices keep rising, Black and Hispanic renters are struggling the most, including with the threat of eviction. Those are some of the findings in a new poll by NPR and Harvard University. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.
Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary
Voters in 36 states will have a chance to pick their governor this year, but only a few states have races that are considered extremely competitive. Wisconsin is one of them. Democrat Tony Evers won in 2018 by little more than one percentage point. And Republican voters today will pick between two candidates with two very different visions of their party. One is endorsed by former President Trump, the other by former Vice President Pence. Wisconsin Public Radio's Shawn Johnson is in Madison. Shawn, so tell us about these two GOP candidates with dueling endorsements.
Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community
It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the region
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region. The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials.
How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death
Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering.In the past two days alone, three senior Russian officers were reported dead: Lt. Colonel Nikolay Gorban, a commander from the Foreign Security Service (FSB) special forces; army aviation commander Colonel Vasily Kleshchenko; and Colonel Vitaly Tsikul of Russia's 90th Tank Division—reportedly the 100th Russian senior officer to die in the war.While exact tallies of Russian casualties can be difficult to pin...
Some voters doubt the Los Angeles mayoral candidates' promises to solve homelessness
Voters in Los Angeles will elect a new mayor in November. The dominant issue in the campaign is the city's huge homelessness crisis. More than 41,000 people were unhoused at last count, and Anna Scott from member station KCRW talked to voters who are evaluating the candidates' proposed solutions. ANNA...
Vermont's 2022 primary election results
Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press. Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator of 48 years, Patrick Leahy? With Vermont's sole House member Rep. Peter Welch running for Leahy's seat, might Vermont send a woman to Congress for the first time? Who will become Vermont's next secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor?
Rep. Treneé McGee, anti-abortion candidate, wins Democratic primary
Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven, defeated rival Joseph Miller in Tuesday’s primary for the Democratic nomination for the 116th House District, according to unofficial results reported by the campaigns in a race that was shaped by the issue of abortion access and reproductive rights. McGee, the party-endorsed incumbent,...
Voters cast their ballots in Kenyan presidential election with low turnout
Kenyans headed to the polls on Tuesday in a presidential election pitting a veteran opposition leader against the sitting deputy president. In a twist, outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who isn't running for reelection, threw his support behind his longtime rival, Raila Odinga, instead of his own deputy, William Ruto.
