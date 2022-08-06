ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
Connecticut Public

Trump-endorsed Levy wins Connecticut GOP Senate primary

It turns out the endorsement of former President Donald Trump mattered more to Republican voters in Connecticut than the endorsement of their own state party. As primary voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick a challenger to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Trump-backed candidate, Leora Levy, was victorious in an upset over former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and attorney Peter Lumaj.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Arizona State
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Thune
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Connecticut Public

Senator Bernie Sanders has been meme'd — again

JACK SHELDON: (As bill, singing) I'm just a bill. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Senator Bernie Sanders has been memed again - no mittens this time. During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps resembling a 1970s cartoon character, the iconic bill from "Schoolhouse Rock!" on the same Capitol steps. Sanders' amendments were defeated. But life imitating art, the bill passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Will Debate—if He Gets the Topics in Advance

Professional athlete turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted one invitation to debate Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)—and it just so happens to be the one debate that provides the topics in advance.That’s the single appreciable difference between four proposed debates, a subject that, according to the campaigns and event organizers, remains unresolved and confusing, despite the candidates jawing at each other for weeks.Walker’s campaign has said they chose the forum—hosted by national news conglomerate Nexstar and its Savannah based NBC affiliate, WSAV—because it would have a live audience and the “format and the moderators are fair and...
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Nato#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans#Npr#Capitol Hill#Democratic
Connecticut Public

Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary

Voters in 36 states will have a chance to pick their governor this year, but only a few states have races that are considered extremely competitive. Wisconsin is one of them. Democrat Tony Evers won in 2018 by little more than one percentage point. And Republican voters today will pick between two candidates with two very different visions of their party. One is endorsed by former President Trump, the other by former Vice President Pence. Wisconsin Public Radio's Shawn Johnson is in Madison. Shawn, so tell us about these two GOP candidates with dueling endorsements.
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community

It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the region

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region. The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death

Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering.In the past two days alone, three senior Russian officers were reported dead: Lt. Colonel Nikolay Gorban, a commander from the Foreign Security Service (FSB) special forces; army aviation commander Colonel Vasily Kleshchenko; and Colonel Vitaly Tsikul of Russia's 90th Tank Division—reportedly the 100th Russian senior officer to die in the war.While exact tallies of Russian casualties can be difficult to pin...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Connecticut Public

Vermont's 2022 primary election results

Get the latest results from the Aug. 9, 2022 Vermont Primary Election here, via the Associated Press. Voters had plenty of races in which to cast their ballots. Who will replace Vermont's senior U.S. senator of 48 years, Patrick Leahy? With Vermont's sole House member Rep. Peter Welch running for Leahy's seat, might Vermont send a woman to Congress for the first time? Who will become Vermont's next secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor?
VERMONT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy