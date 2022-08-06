Evacuations lifted for Matt Staff Fire, eased for Elmo Fire

Read on www.mtpr.org
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
montanarightnow.com
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
montanarightnow.com
For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Casting agency for '1923' looking for extras in Butte
The show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting.
buttesports.com
Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game
VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Comments / 1