ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Evacuations lifted for Matt Staff Fire, eased for Elmo Fire

By Montana Public Radio
mtpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mtpr.org

Comments / 1

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
EAST HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Proctor, MT
City
Ronan, MT
City
Elmo, MT
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison

A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mary#Matt Staff Fire
NBCMontana

Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game

VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy