Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
Juan Soto trade demands for Dodgers revealed: Nats wanted huge return
What would it have taken for the Dodgers to get Juan Soto from the Nats? To beat out the Padres, LA would have had to give up a bunch of major prospects. The Dodgers were one of the finalists in the battle to make a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, who ultimately went to the Padres.
Pete Rose’s interaction with Phillies reporter is utterly disgusting
Pete Rose’s appearance at the Phillies game on Sunday took an ugly turn when the talked down to a reporter and downplayed allegations of sexual misconduct. The Phillies canceled Pete Rose’s onfield induction into their Wall of Fame in 2017 because of sexual misconduct allegations that emerged shortly before the event.
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
Braves: This huge advantage could propel Atlanta past Mets
The Braves are looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East race but Atlanta has one ace in the hole that could allow them to chase down their rivals. Without question, the Atlanta Braves and fans were hoping that their recent trip to Citi Field to face the rival New York Mets would go a bit differently. They dropped four games in the five-game set and fell further behind in the NL East race after narrowing the gap over the past few months.
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas makes wrong kind of history in disastrous start
The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Miles Mikolas could curtail his Coors Field struggles. Instead, things got much, much worse. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas entered his Tuesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 1.83 ERA in 12 night games this season. However, it didn’t take long for that impressive ERA to explode as Mikolas ended up on the wrong side of history in the Mile High City.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Red Sox take gamble on controversial former Mets, Phillies reliever
The Boston Red Sox have had bullpen issues all season, and they’re seemingly looking to fix that by signing a controversial reliever. The Boston Red Sox have had persistent trouble with their bullpen all season, and they seem to be addressing that by signing former New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia.
