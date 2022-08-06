ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race

Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
ATLANTA, GA
Braves: This huge advantage could propel Atlanta past Mets

The Braves are looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East race but Atlanta has one ace in the hole that could allow them to chase down their rivals. Without question, the Atlanta Braves and fans were hoping that their recent trip to Citi Field to face the rival New York Mets would go a bit differently. They dropped four games in the five-game set and fell further behind in the NL East race after narrowing the gap over the past few months.
ATLANTA, GA
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas makes wrong kind of history in disastrous start

The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Miles Mikolas could curtail his Coors Field struggles. Instead, things got much, much worse. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas entered his Tuesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 1.83 ERA in 12 night games this season. However, it didn’t take long for that impressive ERA to explode as Mikolas ended up on the wrong side of history in the Mile High City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
