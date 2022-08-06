Read full article on original website
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze
Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Four Transfer Targets Ralf Rangnick Recommended To Manchester United Including Erling Haaland
Four transfer targets that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
Shocking video shows Man United fans fighting each other during defeat to Brighton
A shocking video shows Manchester United fans FIGHTING each other in the stands of Old Trafford during their crushing defeat to Brighton on Sunday. Check it out below:. A fight broke out in the South Stand as things turned sour as Man United suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat - with one player in particular coming under intense scrutiny.
Report: Liverpool Target AC Milan Midfielder As Injury Crisis Worsens With Thiago Alcantara’s ‘Bad Hamstring’ Issue
According to a report, Liverpool are chasing an AC Milan midfielder after their injury crisis worsened during the 2-2 with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viewer’s guide for this year’s World Cup in Qatar
A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped.
ESPN
Brazil's stunning 2022 World Cup kits inspired by the mighty jaguar
With a little over 100 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Brazil have unveiled the kits they will be wearing in Qatar. The Selecao -- No. 1 in the FIFA men's world ranking and in search of a record-extending sixth World Cup and their first in 20 years -- will certainly look the part as they head into the tournament with a stunning pair of shirts.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites
2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
Ismaila Sarr scores from his own half and could be goal of the season already
Ismaila Sarr has just given Watford the lead against West Bromwich Albion with a superb goal from inside his own half. Sarr picked up the ball unmarked near the halfway line in this evening's Championship clash and quickly turned to have a glimpse at goal. The Senegal international spotted David...
Jeremy Livolant scores spectacular volley from 40 yards out during Ligue 2 match
Jeremy Livolant of Guingamp scored a spectacular volley from 40 yards out during his side’s Ligue 2 match against Laval. With the game in the balance at 1-1 going into the last 15 minutes, Livolant pulled something straight out of the top drawer. Guingamp was awarded a free kick...
Comments / 0