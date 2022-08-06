ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Independent

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.“We’re not a team that...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence

Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
The Associated Press

Viewer’s guide for this year’s World Cup in Qatar

A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped.
FIFA
ESPN

Brazil's stunning 2022 World Cup kits inspired by the mighty jaguar

With a little over 100 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Brazil have unveiled the kits they will be wearing in Qatar. The Selecao -- No. 1 in the FIFA men's world ranking and in search of a record-extending sixth World Cup and their first in 20 years -- will certainly look the part as they head into the tournament with a stunning pair of shirts.
FIFA
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites

2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA

