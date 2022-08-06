Collector Auctions-Off Eleven Like New Rolex Submariner Hulks

Read on hypebeast.com
Dive into this $24 Million Underwater Car Collection With Supercar Blondie
Take a second to imagine your dream garage. Not necessarily the cars that live inside, but the garage itself. Imagine the architecture, the design, and where you would build it. Would it be in the penthouse of a New York City sky rise overlooking Central Park? Or perhaps in the hills above Los Angeles with retro automotive memorabilia like Jay Leno? On the side of a mountain in the Italian Riviera wouldn’t be a bad idea, right? How about underwater in the Middle East?
Malbon and Spyder Team Up for Limited-Edition Collection
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Spyder, for a limited-edition collection designed for the outdoors. “The idea behind this collaboration was to combine Spyder’s iconic designs, brand DNA and history of protecting people in harsh conditions, with Malbon’s creative approach to golf and lifestyle apparel. The result is a unique and exciting product offering that embodies the aesthetic and technical abilities of both brands,” said Todd Hymel, COP of Spyder. The collection includes bucket hats, shell jackets and shell pants, all of which are made with 4-way stretch POW POW 2.0, a material made by Spyder in partnership with GORE-TEX. The use of this material provides garments with protection from rain by creating a repellent outer layer.
Nike ACG Air Mada Surfaces With a "Light Menta" Color Scheme
ACG finds itself amongst one of the more popular sub-labels of as it tends to proffer up both footwear and apparel products that ere equally functional and fashionable. And this year, it decided to hop into the vault to bring back one of its silhouettes from 1994 — the Nike ACG Air Mada. Its been released in a barrage of colorways both old and new alike, and the latest to be unveiled is this “Light Menta” makeup.
Balenciaga's Paris Sneaker "BB Monogram" Deviates From Distressing
Demna‘s Balenciaga Paris Sneaker broke the Internet when it first appeared in its $1,850 USD “Destroyed” form, let alone ones that sported a pre-worn aesthetic. Now, Balenciaga is bringing the pair back with a “BB Monogram” refresh, looking cleaner than ever before. While the sneaker...
"Triple Black" Hits the Salomon Advanced Speedverse PRG
Technical wear has always had a place in fashion, however, it has been especially trendy in recent years. As a result, labels such as Salomon have transitioned from being simply a top-of-the-line performance brand to also emphasizing its involvement in fashion. Key backers of this movement include Palace and Boris Bidjan Saberi, both of which have consistently teamed up with Salomon, producing fresh ideas for the brand’s performance-oriented silhouettes. Now, yet another modern re-interpretation of an old-school Salomon model has resulted in the Speedverse PRG.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
Ferrari Prototype Collection Selling at Mecum Monterey
Want to make your collection the talk of the car scene?. Ferraris are utterly amazing vehicles, with a rich racing and competition history to back up the sexy swooping lines of the models. These cars are all made to be works of art, that can track down anything out there. Having a Ferrari is a major bragging right, but if you take it a step further and get a prototype to add to your collection, there’s no one-upping your stable! At the upcoming Mecum auction at Monterey, a collection of Ferrari prototypes will be crossing the auction block, which would you choose?
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Building on an early look, we now have an on-foot look at the Concepts x SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.” The upcoming release is expected to continue the lobster-inspired collaboration series between the retailer and Nike’s skateboarding division that began back in 2008. Drawing from the look...
Study Claims World’s Best Classic Car Is A Miura
Could this truly be the greatest classic car to ever be produced?. Whether you like high horsepower V12 engines or refined, classy style, we all have opinions on what we believe to be the most significant cars of all time. For us muscle car enthusiasts, we may put the Hellcat, 4th gen Firebird, or Barracuda on the top of the list, but sports car enthusiasts would probably say something like a 'Vette. However, there is one way to determine which cars are the most popular among the general population of car nerds like ourselves. That's called data, specifically search data and social media analytics, which can frequently provide you with a clear picture of people's interests. Today, we will look into a study that claims to have found "the world's greatest classic car" and get to the bottom of what makes the cars on the list awesome. Is this study a failed attempt to legitimize a purely opinionated observation as fact, or does it hold some weight in modern car culture?
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Since 82" Has Surfaced in University Blue
Continues to expand its ever-growing lineup of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe and the sportswear giant has been releasing a slew of new colorways to celebrate the occassion. Adding to its existing repertoire of Air Force 1 Lows, the “Since...
PUMA Digs Deep to Re-Release the Weekend OG
Need weekend kicks that are durable, timeless and affordable? Look no further than the. Weekend OG. Puns aside, the sneaker is a no-frills throw-on pair that will surely complement your lineup. Similar to the legendary Clyde silhouette, the lesser appreciated Weekend OG is stripped of the Formstripe for a minimalist...
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
