Palm Tree Fire Prompts Evacuations in Woodcrest

Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fontana Herald News
Thirteen residents are displaced by fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino
Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Airplane Crash-Lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured. The forced landing occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency could not immediately confirm...
N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding
N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Body Found Hanging From Tree in Griffith Park
The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found hanging from a tree in Griffith Park Tuesday, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the area near the park’s Merry Go Round at about 12:30 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Tramway Expects To Be Closed All Week After Flood
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday with reopening expected next week, after flooding caused by rain Monday. “After completing a thorough inspection earlier today, we realized that it would take additional days for the mud and debris to be fully removed from our equipment and dock area,” Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said in a statement. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing our visitors and appreciate their understanding.”
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fencing Around Echo Park Lake Taken Down in `Acts of Vandalism’
A chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake was taken down on Sunday night in what L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell condemned Monday as “acts of vandalism.”. Around 300 feet of fencing was cut and strewn around the park, and park rangers are undertaking a criminal investigation, though there were no known suspects as of Monday, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities...
mynewsla.com
Crash Involving Big Rig, Other Vehicles Disrupts Traffic on I-215
A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 215 in Murrieta Monday significantly damaged one car, but no injuries were reported. The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on northbound I-215 between Clinton Keith and Scott roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officials said a tractor-trailer hauling a load of bricks sideswiped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale
Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday morning on the Gardena (91) Freeway in Compton. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. to report they struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue and remained at the scene, according to Officer Stephen Brandt.
Comments / 0