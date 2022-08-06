San Clemente Council Votes to Pull Abortion Ban From Next Meeting

Read on mynewsla.com
LA Planning Department Releases Proposal Banning Oil Drilling
Los Angeles is one step closer to banning oil drilling after the Department of City Planning released a draft ordinance Tuesday. The City Council in January unanimously approved a series of recommendations aimed at banning new oil and gas wells. The draft ordinance would phase out all such oil and gas extraction activities by immediately banning new oil and gas extraction and ceasing such operations within 20 years.
LA County Puts Cannabis Business Tax Measure on November Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the...
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the spring program, the credit union said. “Over the...
LACo Urges COVID Protections as Kids Head Back to School
With schools reopening across the region, Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday urged parents and students alike to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, insisting that children are not immune to the virus. According to the county Department of Public Health, 9% of all COVID cases in the county...
LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Former Restaurant Chain CEO Avoids Arbitration in Bonus, Severance Disputes
A former president and CEO of the Black Angus restaurant chain — who alleges he was fired in 2021 for demanding a $1 million bonus owed him after the sale of the company, then denied nearly $450,000 in severance pay due him upon his termination — Tuesday avoided a defense bid to force the case into arbitration.
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths
An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
Police Await Results of Blood Work on Anne Heche Following Crash into House
Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told...
Riverside Program to Offer 50 Jobs in Nonprofit Organizations, Government
The city of Riverside will be offering part-time jobs to 50 residents between 16 and 30 years old over the next two years as part of an initiative to promote community involvement and employment opportunities for inexperienced workers, it was announced Monday. The Youth Jobs Corps program was established under...
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Man Suspected of Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was being held Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday on suspicion of murder, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park
The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
