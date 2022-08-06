Read full article on original website
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
From Beyoncé to Lizzo, how and when musicians update offensive art
After releasing her album Renaissance, Beyoncé received backlash for the song, "Heated." In it, she initially used a word that some consider a slur towards people with disabilities — but has since changed the lyrics in the versions you'll hear on streaming services. This conversation has been edited...
Locarno Competition Title ‘Matter Out of Place’ Looks at How We Dispose of Our Trash
Click here to read the full article. In the mesmerizing and strangely beautiful documentary “Matter Out of Place,” which world premieres in International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday, Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter looks at how we dispose of our trash. But, taking a broader view, he is trying to gain a better understanding of mankind, and the impact it is having on the planet, he tells Variety. The locations for the film are wide ranging: it moves from the mountains of Switzerland to the coasts of Greece and Albania, to an Austrian refuse incinerator, and then to Nepal...
Locarno’s First Look Winner Lukas Nathrath Readies for ‘Bourgeois Paranoia’ Next (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. German director Lukas Nathrath has already lined up his next projects, Variety has found out. Following ensemble drama “One Last Evening,” which nabbed him Locarno Film Festival’s Cinegrell First Look Award consisting of post-production service worth €50,000, he will turn to “Bourgeois Paranoia” next. A mixture of dark comedy and psychological thriller, it will be set in the near future, when rents have become unaffordable and the roommate selection process goes off the rails. Fueled by permanent performance pressure, winning becomes a matter of life and death, states Nathrath. “It may have some genre elements,”...
Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73
One of the biggest pop stars in the 1970s and early '80s, Olivia Newton-John, has died. She was 73 years old. When confirming her death, her husband, John Easterling, noted her long struggle with breast cancer. NPR's Mandalit del Barco looks back at the life and career of the Australian singer, who is known for her sweet voice and her movie roles, especially in "Grease."
'The Last White Man' spins a deft, if narrow, fantasy about identity
"People are changing," says a character in Mohsin Hamid's new novel, The Last White Man. To fans of weird tales, those are deliciously ominous words, because out-of-control change is at the root of fantasies like Invasion of the Body-Snatchers, Dracula and Hamid's most direct inspiration, Kafka's Metamorphosis. Just as Gregor...
