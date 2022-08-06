ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locarno Competition Title ‘Matter Out of Place’ Looks at How We Dispose of Our Trash

Click here to read the full article. In the mesmerizing and strangely beautiful documentary “Matter Out of Place,” which world premieres in International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday, Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter looks at how we dispose of our trash. But, taking a broader view, he is trying to gain a better understanding of mankind, and the impact it is having on the planet, he tells Variety. The locations for the film are wide ranging: it moves from the mountains of Switzerland to the coasts of Greece and Albania, to an Austrian refuse incinerator, and then to Nepal...
Locarno’s First Look Winner Lukas Nathrath Readies for ‘Bourgeois Paranoia’ Next (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. German director Lukas Nathrath has already lined up his next projects, Variety has found out. Following ensemble drama “One Last Evening,” which nabbed him Locarno Film Festival’s Cinegrell First Look Award consisting of post-production service worth €50,000, he will turn to “Bourgeois Paranoia” next. A mixture of dark comedy and psychological thriller, it will be set in the near future, when rents have become unaffordable and the roommate selection process goes off the rails. Fueled by permanent performance pressure, winning becomes a matter of life and death, states Nathrath. “It may have some genre elements,”...
Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73

One of the biggest pop stars in the 1970s and early '80s, Olivia Newton-John, has died. She was 73 years old. When confirming her death, her husband, John Easterling, noted her long struggle with breast cancer. NPR's Mandalit del Barco looks back at the life and career of the Australian singer, who is known for her sweet voice and her movie roles, especially in "Grease."
CELEBRITIES
