Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 33rd Straight Day

Read on mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Level Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 34th consecutive day and 41st time in the past 42 days, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.367, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 87.9 cents over the past 42...
Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley
Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: Housing market shows signs of ‘rapidly reversing’
The Coachella Valley’s July housing report shows that a return to relative normalcy could be on the horizon. At issue: Analysis of the report released by Greater Palm Springs Realtors points to several indicators — including median price, total sales, inventory, and days in the market — that show we’re on the road to a steady return to pre-pandemic levels.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Tramway Expects To Be Closed All Week After Flood
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday with reopening expected next week, after flooding caused by rain Monday. “After completing a thorough inspection earlier today, we realized that it would take additional days for the mud and debris to be fully removed from our equipment and dock area,” Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said in a statement. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing our visitors and appreciate their understanding.”
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside county.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities...
iebusinessdaily.com
Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP
Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theregistrysocal.com
Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM
LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
mynewsla.com
LA Planning Department Releases Proposal Banning Oil Drilling
Los Angeles is one step closer to banning oil drilling after the Department of City Planning released a draft ordinance Tuesday. The City Council in January unanimously approved a series of recommendations aimed at banning new oil and gas wells. The draft ordinance would phase out all such oil and gas extraction activities by immediately banning new oil and gas extraction and ceasing such operations within 20 years.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
SFGate
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
smartcitiesdive.com
MCE: The power of an equitable energy future
Part of MCE’s story began in the early 1990s when Dawn Weisz, MCE’s CEO, was working with small environmental justice groups to move large corporations and polluting industries away from harming underserved communities in Southern California. Working alongside passionate groups like Mothers of East LA and Concerned Citizens of South Central to protect low-income and communities of color inspired Dawn’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future, ultimately leading to MCE.
Fiery freeway crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County; pilot talks
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
Comments / 2