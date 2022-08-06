Read full article on original website
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Ceasefire takes effect after 3 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants
Things are mostly calm after three days of intense fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. A cease-fire took effect last night. Israel says that the militant group Islamic Jihad fired some 1,100 rockets total. There were no deaths in Israel thanks to missile defense systems and shelters there. But in Gaza, health officials say at least 44 people, including several children, died. They blamed Israeli airstrikes. But Israel says some of the deaths were caused by militant rockets that fell short. NPR's Fatma Tanis joins us from Jerusalem now to look at how this played out in the aftermath. Hi, Fatma.
Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of the European nation Kosovo
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of Kosovo. The pop star's parents are from Kosovo, and Dua Lipa lived in the small European country for about four years as a teenager before moving back to the U.K. She told her 85 million Instagram followers all about being honored by the president, writing that young people in Kosovo deserve the freedom to travel and to dream big. She must have felt like she was "Levitating."
Moscow's ex-chief rabbi warns of growing pressures fraying Russia's Jewish community
It's been nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we're going to spend this next part of the program hearing two very different voices of protest against Vladimir Putin's Russia. First, we turn to a leader in Russia's Jewish community who has fled the country. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt moved to Russia as the Soviet Union was crumbling to build up the Jewish community that had been suppressed under Soviet rule. And as Moscow's chief rabbi for almost 30 years, he became one of Russia's most influential Jewish figures. But then, two weeks after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Rabbi Goldschmidt and his wife packed two suitcases and quietly fled the country. Now he's speaking out about his decision to leave. Last week, I spoke with Rabbi Goldschmidt about why he left and what the war has meant for Russia's Jewish community.
Steven Seagal Video Pushes Russia Claim HIMARS Killed Ukraine PoWs
The Hollywood star is renowned for his pro-Russian stance and was filmed in Olenivka prison where dozens were killed and injured in an attack on July 29.
Kenya's pro-pot presidential candidate
Kenya is electing a new president on Tuesday. And one of the four candidates is promising to transform the country by legalizing marijuana, hanging corrupt politicians and exporting hyena testicles. His long-shot campaign is rife with comedy, but it might also signal a different kind of politics in the country. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
In Afghanistan, why are some women permitted to work while others are not?
TOBA WALIZADA: (Through interpreter) Because I would like to continue my struggle here. It's very hard for me to leave behind everything and go. I mean, if I leave, who will be the voice of Afghanistan?. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) INSKEEP: This morning we look at Walizada from a different angle....
The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority
The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri exposed the ongoing threat from al-Qaida in Afghanistan, but the Taliban are focused on the Islamic State. NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul. AREZOU REZVANI, BYLINE: When you ask Afghans what's changed since the Taliban's return to power a year...
Blinken is in South Africa for talks on a new strategy for the region
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region. The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials.
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd roared when Lula, as the former president is widely known, took the stage for a recent campaign rally here in the northeast city of Garanhuns. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: Lula is now...
These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside a morgue in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a scene plays out all day, every day. Coffin lids are brought out and leaned against a wall, along with large crosses and flowers. The coffins soon follow, the pale face of a dead soldier sometimes visible inside. They're slid inside a waiting van; the lids put on.
