KMPH.com

Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 People Dead in Head-on Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]

Head-On Crash near Franklin Road Leave 3 Fatalities. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Officials said a 34-year-old man driving a westbound Jeep went into the eastbound lanes. The Jeep hit a Nissan driven by a 38-year-old woman. The impact of the crash left three people with serious injuries, both the drivers and one 34-year-old female passenger in the Jeep.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Florida man robs Fresno County gas station, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]

Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
turlockcitynews.com

Parolee Arrested While Riding Around with Ammunition, Narcotics, and Child

At about 10:24 pm Wednesday night, Turlock Police investigators near the intersection of Sixth Street and D Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so they made a traffic stop on it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Jose Lugo, 51,...
Hanford Sentinel

Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer

Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested For Weapons And Marijuana In Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Teen Arrested After Being Found With Ghost Guns, Inside Stolen Vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$1,000 reward offered for woman reported missing from Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Selma. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. when she left to go to the store and did not return. She was driving a 2011 gray Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766. Anyone...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone

It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the crash took place. This has been updated. MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota. CHP […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced

MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old. 
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
FRESNO, CA

