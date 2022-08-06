Read full article on original website
16-year-old arrested in homicide of Orange Cove teen, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in Orange Cove last month has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, officials announced that a 16-year-old boy from Orange Cove has been arrested for the homicide of Araceli Gutierrez. Due to the age […]
KMPH.com
Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
KMPH.com
4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
Fresno man sentenced to 12 years for trying to ship meth via FedEx
A Fresno man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after trying to ship several packages of methamphetamine from a Fresno FedEx location to North Carolina.
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
L.A. Weekly
3 People Dead in Head-on Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Head-On Crash near Franklin Road Leave 3 Fatalities. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Officials said a 34-year-old man driving a westbound Jeep went into the eastbound lanes. The Jeep hit a Nissan driven by a 38-year-old woman. The impact of the crash left three people with serious injuries, both the drivers and one 34-year-old female passenger in the Jeep.
Florida man robs Fresno County gas station, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to […]
L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
turlockcitynews.com
Parolee Arrested While Riding Around with Ammunition, Narcotics, and Child
At about 10:24 pm Wednesday night, Turlock Police investigators near the intersection of Sixth Street and D Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so they made a traffic stop on it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Jose Lugo, 51,...
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer
Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
KMJ
Man Arrested For Weapons And Marijuana In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
3 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in Merced County. The officials stated that a 34-year-old man from Merced was travelling westbound in a Jeep Patriot. The vehicle veered into the eastbound [..]
KMJ
Teen Arrested After Being Found With Ghost Guns, Inside Stolen Vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KMPH.com
$1,000 reward offered for woman reported missing from Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Selma. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. when she left to go to the store and did not return. She was driving a 2011 gray Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766. Anyone...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
GV Wire
Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone
It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the crash took place. This has been updated. MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota. CHP […]
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
L.A. Weekly
Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
