KSLTV
Utah man arrested for crashing car, sparking grass fire after allegedly inhaling compressed air
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 46-year-old man was arrested after police say he swerved and nearly hit two people after driving up onto the sidewalk in Centerville, eventually coming to a stop on the mountainside and sparking a grass fire. The incident happened in the area of 309 E. 1825...
ksl.com
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
Suspect identified after stealing excavator and tearing up Smith’s lot
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who allegedly stole a $400,000 excavator from a construction site, drove it down city streets, and used it to tear up a Smith’s parking lot in Salt Lake City was booked into jail on Saturday on several charges. Omar Ortega, 46, is facing two counts of Criminal Mischief […]
21-year-old man arrested in connection with Kamas burglary
KAMAS, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an active burglary in Kamas on Saturday night. 21-year-old Steven Nicholson was arrested in connection with the incident. Dispatch was notified […]
dailyutahchronicle.com
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
KSLTV
Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating
UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
SLCPD: Man steals excavator, rips up Smith’s parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site and driving it nearly a mile to a Smith’s grocery store parking lot where he started ripping up the ground. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say that this investigation began today just after noon when […]
KSLTV
AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy abducted from American Fork
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old boy who was abducted in American Fork. The victim, identified by police as Lorenzo Linam, is 3 feet 6, weighs about 40 pounds, and has sandy hair and brown eyes. According to the...
KSLTV
West Valley City police respond to officer involved shooting outside of an Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are handling an officer-involved shooting outside a store Sunday afternoon. West Valley City police told KSL-TV that they were searching for a shooting suspect after a 41-year-old man was shot at a Carl’s Jr. parking lot near 3500 South Redwood Road around 1 p.m.
Missing woman found alive several days after car crash
TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
