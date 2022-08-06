ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
MIDVALE, UT
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT
UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
LAYTON, UT
Suspect identified after stealing excavator and tearing up Smith’s lot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who allegedly stole a $400,000 excavator from a construction site, drove it down city streets, and used it to tear up a Smith’s parking lot in Salt Lake City was booked into jail on Saturday on several charges.  Omar Ortega, 46, is facing two counts of Criminal Mischief […]
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating

UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
MURRAY, UT
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
MURRAY, UT
SLCPD: Man steals excavator, rips up Smith’s parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site and driving it nearly a mile to a Smith’s grocery store parking lot where he started ripping up the ground. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say that this investigation began today just after noon when […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Missing woman found alive several days after car crash

TREMONTON, Utah — A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT

