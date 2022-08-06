Read on www.nbcsports.com
Related
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim
Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry
The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
NFL・
Smith's trade request gives Bears' regime early fork-in-road moment
The honeymoon is officially over for Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. It ended before they registered one L in the loss column. Roquan Smith, the Bears' unquestioned best player, offered Poles an early test as general manager. One he has yet to pass. The star linebacker, set to make $9.7...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Packers returning CB Keisean Nixon from NFI list on Sunday
The Green Bay Packers are getting back cornerback Keisean Nixon ahead of Sunday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur said Nixon would come off the non-football injury list and be available for practice on Sunday. “He’s a guy we’re excited to get back, and hopefully he can pick up where he...
How Fields impressed Peter King at training camp
There are many factors which will determine how well the Bears’ organizational overhaul turns out, but no factor will be as important in determining the length of the rebuild than Justin Fields’ development. On the latest episode of the Under Center podcast, Peter King joined the show and shared that he’s heard many people in the Bears organization describe Fields in two ways, which indicate that he could turn into a franchise quarterback.
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game
This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Report: Roquan Smith asking for more than Shaquille Leonard
Roquan Smith asked the Bears' for more money than Colts' Shaquille Leonard, according to Ian Rapoport on 670 the Score. Leonard inked a five-year, $98.5 million deal last August to remain with the Colts. The deal made him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Barring Smith's extension, he would like to "one-up" Leonard by becoming the highest-paid linebacker with a deal that exceeds Leonard's $19 million per year value.
Bears starting offensive line starting to take shape
After an entire summer of trying various combos at nearly every position, the Bears seem to have found a starting offensive line unit. On Tuesday, the Bears rolled out a line, from left to right, that consisted of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff. For the first time, that starting unit appeared to take every first-team snap, too.
Buccaneers Had Interest in Signing Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
According to Ian Rapoport, the Bucs showed interest in OBJ prior to signing Julio Jones.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith requests a trade from Bears
The contract dispute between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith reached a new level on Tuesday. Smith announced that he has requested a trade from Chicago. The linebacker issued a statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, noting that writing the words he’d requested a trade was “deeply painful.”
Former Bear fears missing season with torn Achilles
Jakeem Grant, former Bears' Pro-Bowl returner, fears missing the season with a torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport. Grant, now part of the Cleveland Browns, is supposed to be going into his seventh season in the league. He played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Bears four games into the 2021 season.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0